Sam MacAdam Releases New Single 'Longsands'

Glasgow alt-folk singer-songwriter and harpist Sam MacAdam has released her second single, "Longsands" available on all streaming services on Friday, August 27th.

The track explores disappointment and lost love, juxtaposed with a rare and perfect English sunny day, and uses dovetailing string entries to recreate the undulating North Sea, with the harp providing rhythmic stability throughout.

"I wrote this song following a bad break up," says MacAdam. "I wanted to experiment with acoustic instruments and production techniques to create an intimate experience where I speak directly to the listener."

In addition to writing, performing, and recording the track, Sam MacAdam is also featured on the harp and violin. The track is mixed and mastered by Edwin McLachlan.

Sam MacAdam is a harpist, violinist, and singer-songwriter from Glasgow. With a first class honours degree from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, Sam's work draws on both classical music along with traditional Scottish culture and contemporary innovation.

Sam is both a composer and collaborator, with her music appearing on compilation albums and The Willow Trio's debut EP. Sam has been involved with projects that have been funded by the UK Harp Association, Glasgow Connected Arts Network and TASGADH and aims to bring music and art into rural communities and to children with limited access to the arts.

Sam explores human emotions in her songwriting, and aims to world build within her compositions and work, taking the listener on a journey with her.

