Sam Hunt's 'The Southside Summer Tour 2020' Heads to Over 40 U.S. Markets

Multi-Platinum-selling country star Sam Hunt announces his eagerly-awaited sophomore album SOUTHSIDE, releasing April 3 on MCA Nashville. The album will feature his current Top 5-and-climbing radio hit "Kinfolks," the introspective ballad "Sinning With You," and more from the award-winning artist. SOUTHSIDE will be the first full album since Hunt's critically acclaimed, GRAMMY-nominated, Triple-Platinum-selling debut, Montevallo.

In addition to the April 3 album release, Hunt plans to hit the road on The Southside Summer Tour 2020 with special guests Kip Moore,Travis Denning, ERNEST and a DJ set by Brandi Cyrus. With Live Nation as the official tour promoter, The Southside Summer Tourwill kick off May 28 in Charlotte and head to over 40 markets including Chicago, St. Louis, Philadelphia, Birmingham, Houston, Phoenix, San Diego and more (full routing below). Citi is the official presale credit card for The Southside Summer Tour and as such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets through Citi Entertainment® beginning Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, Feb. 13 at 10 p.m. local time. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. Public on sale opens Friday, Feb. 14 at 9 a.m. local time. For more information visit www.ticketmaster.com.

Multi-Platinum-selling, award-winning hitmaker Sam Hunt recently introduced fans to his new song, "Kinfolks"- already Top 5 at country radio. Leaning on the sentiment of "you can't make old friends," Hunt exemplifies the importance of bringing a new relationship into the mix and comfortability of home. "Kinfolks" follows Hunt's GRAMMY-nominated, Triple-Platinum-selling debut album, Montevallo (MCA Nashville), which topped the Billboard Country Albums Chart in its first week and it remains the best-selling debut album for a country artist since 2011; and his three-week No. 1, 6x Platinum-selling, GRAMMY-nominated smash, "Body Like A Back Road."

Montevallo produced four No. 1 singles and five Platinum and Multi-Platinum-selling hits including "Leave the Night On," "House Party," "Take Your Time," "Break Up In A Small Town" and "Make You Miss Me." Then, Hunt's "Body Like A Back Road" release shot to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart where it remained for an unprecedented 34 consecutive weeks, shattering the record for most weeks atop the nearly 59-year-old chart. "Body Like A Back Road" was also the No. 3 most-downloaded all genre song of 2017.

Called "stylistically provocative" by The New York Times and "deceptively phenomenal" by The Washington Post, Hunt has received accolades from Associated Press, Billboard, Los Angeles Times, NPR, Rolling Stone, SPIN Magazine, Village Voice, The New York Times, The Washington Post and more. Since the Montevallo's 2014 release, Hunt has accumulated over 6.85 billion global streams and has earned 22 million RIAA certified units. Hunt is currently in the studio finishing up a new project expected in the new year. For information on Sam Hunt, visit www.SamHunt.com.





