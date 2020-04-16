Sam Hunt Releases 'Young Once' Video

Sam Hunt releases a cinematic new music video for "Young Once," off his No. 1 debuting new album SOUTHSIDE. Directed by Tim Mattia, the video follows a young couple as they escape the confines of their lives in search of freedom and excitement.

Watch "Young Once" below!

Written by Hunt, Zach Crowell, Matt Jenkins and Josh Osborne, the nostalgic "Young Once" "highlights Hunt's soulful vocals" (Billboard). "Young Once" is featured on Hunt's critically acclaimed sophomore album SOUTHSIDE. The album, released April 3, topped the Billboard Country Albums chart and is best country album debut of 2020 thus far. The album includes Hunt's most recent No. 1 hit "Kinfolks" and his current Top 15 "Hard To Forget."

For information on Sam Hunt, visit www.SamHunt.com.





