Sam Grow Announces New Album; Shares Focus Track 'Loretta'

Country music hitmaker Sam Grow has announced his fifth full-length studio album, Avalon Avenue, due January 19th, 2024 via Average Joes Entertainment. Along with the announcement, Grow shares the focus track for the upcoming project, “Loretta,” available now for download and stream on all major digital platforms.

The self-produced album, which was mainly recorded in the legendary FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, features 12 tracks including previously released singles such as “Red Lights,” “Way I'm Living,” and “You” as well as never-before-heard singles like “Sweet Jane” and “Skynard.” Avalon Avenue reflects on Grow's personal hardships, from struggling with sobriety to experiencing loneliness, and was written with frequent collaborators such as Alexandria Corn, James LeBlanc, and more.

The project's focus track, “Loretta,” pays tribute to late country icon Loretta Lynn. The single draws a parallel between missing a lost love and the way country radio misses Loretta's timeless tunes. With its upbeat tempo and soul-stirring lyrics, “Loretta” is sure to make any country music fan's head nod. The single is available for purchase and stream on all major digital platforms today!

Avalon Avenue Track Listing

1. “Had It For A While” (Sam Grow, Alexandria Corn, Blake Wood)

2. “Red Lights” (Sam Grow, James LeBlanc)

3. “Loretta” (Johnny Gates)

4. “You” (Sam Grow, Johnny Gates)

5. “Relapse” (Sam Grow, Alexandria Corn, Reed Waddle)

6. “Random Acts of Loneliness” (Sam Grow, James LeBlanc)

7. “Way I'm Living” (Sam Grow, Alexandria Corn, Brandon Manley)

8. “When I'm Sober” (Sam Grow, Cody Cooper, James LeBlanc, Todd Cameron, Jared Harder)

9. “Sweet Jane” (Alexandria Corn, James LeBlanc, Brice Long)

10. “The Queen” (Sam Grow, James LeBlanc)

11. “Skynard” (Sam Grow, Brandon Manley, Blake Wood)

12. “Ain't Gotta Fight No More” (Sam Grow, Jeff Middleton, Dave Kennedy)

About Sam Grow:

After the breakout success of his first studio album, 2019's Love and Whiskey, a lot has changed for Average Joes Entertainment star Sam Grow. That milestone project followed years of grinding work, writing his own tunes, booking his own shows, and recording his own EPs … but it was all rewarded. Love and Whiskey hit number one on iTunes' Country Albums chart – doing so with zero radio airplay – and since then he's only poured more gas on the fire. Grow's 2020 single “Song About You” burned red hot, pulling in over 42 million streams and getting named one of Spotify's “Best Country Songs” in the process. Later that year, due to the global COVID pandemic, Grow pioneered the Backyards & Bonfires Tour, where he traveled to fans' backyards all across the country for intimate performances. In 2021, Sam released his second full-length studio album, This Town, a fan-favorite earning over 77 million streams worldwide. Following behind Grow's 2022 album, Manchester, arrives his fifth full-length studio album, Avalon Avenue, which was mainly recorded at the iconic FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, and is set for release on January 19th, 2024 via Average Joes Entertainment.