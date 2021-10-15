Sam Fischer Shares New Single 'Hopeless Romantic'

Following the release of his duet with Demi Lovato on 'What Other People Say', hit single 'This City' and recent fan track 'Simple', Sam Fischer has shared his emotional and uplifting new single Hopeless Romantic, available now through RCA Records.

In true Sam style, Hopeless Romantic wears its heart on its sleeve and discusses the struggles Sam has faced as an artist and romanticizes what every-day life should be. Whilst it is lyrically deep and emotional, musically it is a melodic and uplifting pop song that builds to a catchy and bold chorus. Sam says;

"There have been times over the past 2 years where I really felt like I'd never get to do the things I'd always dreamed about doing as an artist. With every virtual performance that ended with a deep silence from my furniture, it just started making me really sad, and at the same time guilty, because I wasn't appreciating what I have at all. I was actively refusing to accept the reality and instead romanticizing a version of life that just simply didn't exist. That's really what Hopeless Romantic is about. Though I will say, having just come off of my first headline tour, where I got to meet my fans for the first time, who are the people who give me this life, I'm in a much better place."

Sam's debut single 'This City' currently stands at over 500 million worldwide streams and stayed in the UK Top 20 for 11 weeks. The track is also double platinum in Australia, platinum in the UK and Gold in the US, New Zealand and Switzerland. Sam also performed the track on US TV, including Ellen, Jimmy Kimmel and The Late Late Show With James Corden. He recently completed his first live tour in the UK, including a packed out London Garage performance and will be bringing the tour to the US in January 2022.

Australian born Sam Fischer first introduced himself with his Not A Hobby EP and has achieved incredible and well deserved attention through his soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics. Touring North America with his friend Lewis Capaldi, he wowed crowds with his buoyant personality and pure love and talent for song-writing. Now based in LA, he not only has received acclaim for his own work, but he continues to solidify his spot as one of the hottest current writers, having worked with global pop superstars including Ciara, Lennon Stella, Louis Tomlinson, Elle King, Jessie J, Virginia To Vegas and many more.

However, it hasn't all been plain sailing for Sam, who endured his own heartache to achieve his dreams. With the promise of a recording contract in the bag, he set off to LA only for the deal to be pulled away. After months of couch-surfing, he finally and deservedly received his break with This City and project Homework, which has been just the amazing start of an exciting new chapter in Sam's career.

Watch the music video here: