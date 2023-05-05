Saint Motel Unveil New Single 'Everyone's a Guru Now'

Elektra Recording group Saint Motel have unveiled their brand new single entitled "Everyone's A Guru Now". The song is available to stream and download beginning today HERE. "Everyone's A Guru Now" notably marks the first new music from Saint Motel since the release of their acclaimed 2021 studio album The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack.

About "Everyone's A Guru Now," frontman A/J Jackson shares, "The song started out with this tipsy piano saunter and grew from there. Around the time I was writing the song, a lot of people I knew had been reinventing themselves as "experts" and creating personas and courses. Perhaps some of that rubbed off on the lyrical matter. In the final phases of the song production, it ended up being a matter of what elements we could take away from the song and still let it stand. Very excited to send this song off into the world!"

On the lively track, gorgeous piano underscores theatrical orchestration, punctuated by boisterous brass and choir-style harmonies. Meanwhile, the swooning vocals resound on a chantable chorus, "My God, I'm feeling oh so fine, what the hell did you do? Got me stepping outside my mind, everyone's a guru now!"

Earlier this week, Saint Motel wrapped the sold-out first leg of their 2023 tour, The Awards Show. Delivering an experience unlike any other trek the quartet have embarked upon, the very special tour gives fans the power to choose what the musicians play through partially fan-voted setlists.

Bringing The Awards Show experience to fans around the world, Saint Motel livestreamed the run's final sold-out date at New York City's Webster Hall, where they delivered the live debut of "Everyone's A Guru Now". Saint Motel is expected to announce additional dates on The Awards Show in the coming weeks. Visit SaintMotel.com for more information.

In 2021, Saint Motel released their latest studio album The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack. The album arrived to widespread acclaim from People, SPIN, Paste, Ladygunn, Billboard, American Songwriter, and more, and saw the band deliver an unforgettable performance of lead single "Van Horn" on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Additionally, the band teamed up with the Fames Orchestra of Macedonia and renowned film composer Duke Bojadziev, to bring The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack to life in its entirety on stage during a global livestream. The show notably featured the film score transitions previously composed by Duke, live in the Macedonian capital of Skopje. In support of the LP, they headlined The Director's Cut North American and European tours, selling out venues on both continents in 2021.

Be on the lookout for more news from Saint Motel soon. Listen to the new single here:

About Saint Motel

Joyfully blurring genres, Saint Motel showcase an opulent sound complimentary to their ambitious scope. Streamed and viewed over half-a-billion times, the platinum-selling Los Angeles quartet magnify this vision with immersive live experiences and one unpredictable move after another.

The group initially came together at film school before introducing themselves on 2012's Voyeur. Signing to Elektra Records, their 2014 My Type EP boasted both the gold-certified title track "My Type" and fan favorite "Cold Cold Man."

In 2016, saintmotelevision yielded the smash "Move." Flipping the script once again, the musicians reimagined the record with a series of history-making first-of-their-kind innovations: an award-winning Virtual Reality version and an Augmented Reality version.

In addition to unforgettable sets everywhere from Coachella and Lollapalooza to Bonnaroo, the boys lit up shows such as NBC's TODAY, ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and CBS' The Late Late Show with James Corden, among others. In 2019, Saint Motel launched their most ambitious undertaking yet, unveiling their third full-length album in three parts.

First up, they uncovered The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Pt. 1 powered by the shimmy and shake of Alternative Top 15 lead single "Van Horn." Between packing houses coast to coast on headline jaunts and earning acclaim from People, Billboard, and more, the four-piece rolled out Pt. 2 throughout 2020. Now, fans get the full picture of Saint Motel's vision with the complete The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack studio album.

Saint Motel is: A/J Jackson (vocals), Aaron Sharp (guitar), Dak Lerdamornpong (bass), and Greg Erwin (drums).

Photo credit: Robb Rosenfeld