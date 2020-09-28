Sad Alex Will Launch 'Glad You Found Someone' Dating and Music Show

The Premiere is set for Friday, October 2.

Mending the hearts of lonely singles everywhere, rising indie singer-songwriter Sad Alex has announced the launch of her 'Glad You Found Someone' Dating and Music Show, streaming Friday, October 2 at 3PM PST / 6PM EST exclusively on her Instagram and Red Bull Records' YouTube channel.



Serving as a personal Cupid to her fans, Sad Alex will take on matchmaking duties for all those looking for love. Accompanied by a live special performance for couples and singles alike, the show will also celebrate the release of "i'm glad that you found someone," Sad Alex's upcoming single with artist and producer gnash.



For more info, visit http://www.sadalex.com.



A multi-faceted singer, songwriter, producer, artist, illustrator, and dancer, Sad Alex brings a signature sense of humor, humility, and honesty to each release, crafting songs about lust, love, hate, and every emotion in between. Lending her songwriting skills to artists such as Kelly Rowland, Jordin Sparks, and Billions star Condola Rashad, Sad Alex continues to hone her sound, channeling her personality into complex and relatable music. Partnering with producer Vincent on the single "Here For You" and releasing a raw, stream-of-consciousness-inspired EP, songs you'll probably never hear in 2019, Sad Alex released her Red Bull Records debut earlier this year with "All The Way Over," which received New Music Friday placements on Spotify in more than sixteen countries.

