Sabrina Carpenter Releases New Album 'Emails I Can't Send'

The album was released alongside a new music video for “Because I Liked A Boy.”

Jul. 15, 2022  

Kicking off an unforgettable summer, Sabrina Carpenter releases her highly-anticipated new full-length album Emails I Can't Send today via Island Records.

The 13-track album chronicles Sabrina's various transformations through ultra-personal songwriting as well as passionate, palpable, and powerful performances. Whether it be the extreme dynamics of "Tornado Warnings" or the honest and powerful "Because I Liked A Boy," the album showcases her at her most raw and real. Emails I Can't Send finds Sabrina at her most vulnerable and gives audiences an intimate look into her personal growth and strength.

Recently, she made headlines by starring in Emergency, which premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. She appeared as a guest on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss the movie as well as more upcoming music.

She also just launched her first fragrance Sweet Tooth in partnership with Scent Beauty. The gourmand fragrance, developed in partnership with Firmenich, features notes of chocolate marshmallow, vanilla, Chantilly cream, and sugared musks. The Discovery Size fragrance is available now at ScentBeauty.com, with the full-size Eau de Parfum to follow in September.

Sabrina Carpenter has enchanted an audience of millions as a singer, songwriter, actress, designer, producer and style icon. In her music, she has delivered one anthem after another on stage and in the studio, earning multiple gold certifications, and performing to sold out crowds far and wide. On-screen, she has generated mega-fandom throughout television and film.

Sabrina had her first leading role in the 2019 movie The Short History of the Long Road, which premiered at The Tribeca Film Festival with rave reviews and earned her the Jury Award for "Best Performance" at the 2019 SCAD Savannah Film Festival. Sabrina also led the cast and executive produced Netflix's Work It which debuted at #1 on the platform upon its release in 2020.

In the same year, Sabrina made her Broadway debut starring in Mean Girls. She then starred in Justin Baldoni's Warner Bros feature Clouds (Disney+). Her growing musical catalog encompasses gold singles- "Thumbs", "Sue Me" and "Why"-and the albums Singular: Act I & Singular: Act II.

Of her music, Time Magazine wrote "she's one to watch" and V Magazine added "With two successful pop albums and a hard-hitting social commentary under her belt, Carpenter's career has matured faster than many of her Disney-bred predecessors."

In addition to her growing list of acting and music credits, in 2020 she was selected for Forbes' prestigious "30 Under 30" list. She also co-stars in the recently released comedy thriller film Emergency (Amazon Prime), which premiered at Sundance Film Festival.

Listen to the new album here:

Watch the new music video here:

ONErpm Partners with Dolby to Launch New Art Piece from ELOHIM
July 14, 2022

The 18-minute installation will be displayed in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos at the Dolby Screening Room - Hollywood Vine in Los Angeles, CA on July 21, 2022 by invitation only. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos take this cinematic art experience to the next level by helping fans connect with Elohim in a deeper, more emotional way.
Debbie Gibson Featured in New SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION Episode
July 14, 2022

Multi-platinum selling pop icon Debbie Gibson returns to Long Island, N.Y. to surprise her longtime friend and manager, Heather Moore, with a ranch-style home renovation. Debbie’s time in Long Island becomes an emotional journey, as she visits many of the people and places from her childhood that helped shape her into the person she is now.
NOT A TOY Release New Single 'BAD MOOD'
July 14, 2022

Branson Hoog, Benji Spoliansky, Jeremy Marmor, and TJ Wessel are all beatmakers and producers. Art shows, tattoo culture, and streetwear are all part of their creative identity. These four high-school friends cut their teeth skateboarding, breakdancing, and playing punk and emo gigs in Colorado. Watch the new music video now!
Nick Perri And The Underground Thieves Cover The Neil Young Classic 'My My Hey Hey,
July 14, 2022

Nick Perri & The Underground Thieves, the Philadelphia-based independent rock band led by artist/songwriter/producer Nick Perri, have released a blistering cover of Neil Young’s classic song “My My Hey Hey” available on all digital streaming services. The group has also unveiled a new video for “My My Hey Hey.'
JOESEF Shares Brand New Single 'East End Coast'
July 14, 2022

Scottish soul artist Joesef releases new single “East End Coast”, about the unconditional love he feels from his hometown of Glasgow, and the universal feeling of seeking safety in familiar places and people. Moving to London last year, the only place that felt like home was the studio with Ivor Novello Award Winning producer Barney Lister.