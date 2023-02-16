SYML Confirms North American Tour Dates

SYML-the solo project of singer, songwriter and producer Brian Fennell-confirms spring and summer headline dates in select cities across North America.

Following a run of European performances, the tour will bring the artist to New York's Racket, Washington D.C.'s Union Stage, Los Angeles' Belasco Theater and more. The tour celebrates The Day My Father Died, the sophomore album from SYML, out now on Nettwerk.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 17 at 12:00 p.m. local time. See below for full tour routing and find ticket details here.

Additionally, SYML will perform three songs on "CBS Saturday Morning" as part of their "Saturday Sessions" series on February 18. Later this spring, SYML will feature on Lana Del Rey's forthcoming album Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Boulevard.

With over one billion lifetime streams, SYML-Welsh for "simple"-makes music that taps into the instincts that drive us to places of sanctuary, whether that be a place or a person. Born and raised in Seattle, Fennell studied piano and became a self-taught producer, programmer, and guitarist.

He released his self-titled debut album in 2019, which included the platinum-selling song "Where's My Love," followed by the grief-stricken EP DIM released in 2021. After supporting Dermot Kennedy on his most recent U.S. tour in late 2021, SYML embarked on an extensive headline tour of his live album Sacred Spaces, performing in beautiful churches around the world.

The tour saw him perform across North America and Europe, including sold out nights in London, Paris, and Amsterdam as well as three dates at L.A.'s Masonic Lodge and Montreal's Corona Theater. The tour ended with a very special hometown show at Seattle's St. Mark's Cathedral, bringing SYML back to where the project began.

His music has been featured in countless movies, TV series and ad campaigns including Netflix's original series "Behind Her Eyes," which featured his version of "Mr. Sandman" as the title track.

Tour Dates

March 9-Amsterdam, Netherlands-Paradiso*†

March 10-Cologne, Germany-Bürgerhaus Stollwerck*

March 11-Antwerp, Belgium-De Roma*

March 13-Milan, Italy-Circolo Magnolia*

March 14-Zürich, Switzerland-Kaufleuten Festaal*

March 15-Munich, Germany-Ampere*

March 17-Vienna, Austria-Porgy & Bess*†

March 18-Warsaw, Poland-Praga Centrum*

March 19-Berlin, Germany-Heimathafen Neukölln*

March 20-Hamburg, Germany-Uebel & Gefaehrlich*

April 15-Madrid, Spain-Independence Club**

April 16-Barcelona, Spain-Razzmatazz Room 2**

April 18-Paris, France-Le Trabendo**

April 19-London, U.K.-KOKO**

April 20-Bristol, U.K.-Thekla**

April 22-Manchester, U.K.-Manchester Academy 3**

April 23-Glasgow, U.K.-King Tut's Wah Wah Hut**

April 25-Dublin, Ireland-The National Concert Hall**

May 17-Toronto, ON-Opera House

May 18-Burlington, VT-Higher Ground Showcase Lounge

May 19-Portland, ME-Portland House of Music

May 20-Northampton, MA-BOMBYX Center For Arts & Equity

May 22-Boston, MA-The Sinclair

May 23-New York, NY-Racket

May 24-Washington, D.C.-Union Stage

August 18-Los Angeles, CA-Belasco Theater

August 19-San Francisco, CA-The Independent

August 22-Mexico City, Mexico-Lunario

*with néomí

**with OSKA

†Sold Out