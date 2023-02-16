Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
SYML Confirms North American Tour Dates

SYML Confirms North American Tour Dates

Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 17 at 12:00 p.m. local time.

Feb. 16, 2023  

SYML-the solo project of singer, songwriter and producer Brian Fennell-confirms spring and summer headline dates in select cities across North America.

Following a run of European performances, the tour will bring the artist to New York's Racket, Washington D.C.'s Union Stage, Los Angeles' Belasco Theater and more. The tour celebrates The Day My Father Died, the sophomore album from SYML, out now on Nettwerk.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 17 at 12:00 p.m. local time. See below for full tour routing and find ticket details here.

Additionally, SYML will perform three songs on "CBS Saturday Morning" as part of their "Saturday Sessions" series on February 18. Later this spring, SYML will feature on Lana Del Rey's forthcoming album Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Boulevard.

With over one billion lifetime streams, SYML-Welsh for "simple"-makes music that taps into the instincts that drive us to places of sanctuary, whether that be a place or a person. Born and raised in Seattle, Fennell studied piano and became a self-taught producer, programmer, and guitarist.

He released his self-titled debut album in 2019, which included the platinum-selling song "Where's My Love," followed by the grief-stricken EP DIM released in 2021. After supporting Dermot Kennedy on his most recent U.S. tour in late 2021, SYML embarked on an extensive headline tour of his live album Sacred Spaces, performing in beautiful churches around the world.

The tour saw him perform across North America and Europe, including sold out nights in London, Paris, and Amsterdam as well as three dates at L.A.'s Masonic Lodge and Montreal's Corona Theater. The tour ended with a very special hometown show at Seattle's St. Mark's Cathedral, bringing SYML back to where the project began.

His music has been featured in countless movies, TV series and ad campaigns including Netflix's original series "Behind Her Eyes," which featured his version of "Mr. Sandman" as the title track.

Tour Dates

March 9-Amsterdam, Netherlands-Paradiso*†
March 10-Cologne, Germany-Bürgerhaus Stollwerck*
March 11-Antwerp, Belgium-De Roma*
March 13-Milan, Italy-Circolo Magnolia*
March 14-Zürich, Switzerland-Kaufleuten Festaal*
March 15-Munich, Germany-Ampere*
March 17-Vienna, Austria-Porgy & Bess*†
March 18-Warsaw, Poland-Praga Centrum*
March 19-Berlin, Germany-Heimathafen Neukölln*
March 20-Hamburg, Germany-Uebel & Gefaehrlich*
April 15-Madrid, Spain-Independence Club**
April 16-Barcelona, Spain-Razzmatazz Room 2**
April 18-Paris, France-Le Trabendo**
April 19-London, U.K.-KOKO**
April 20-Bristol, U.K.-Thekla**
April 22-Manchester, U.K.-Manchester Academy 3**
April 23-Glasgow, U.K.-King Tut's Wah Wah Hut**
April 25-Dublin, Ireland-The National Concert Hall**
May 17-Toronto, ON-Opera House
May 18-Burlington, VT-Higher Ground Showcase Lounge
May 19-Portland, ME-Portland House of Music
May 20-Northampton, MA-BOMBYX Center For Arts & Equity
May 22-Boston, MA-The Sinclair
May 23-New York, NY-Racket
May 24-Washington, D.C.-Union Stage
August 18-Los Angeles, CA-Belasco Theater
August 19-San Francisco, CA-The Independent
August 22-Mexico City, Mexico-Lunario
*with néomí
**with OSKA
†Sold Out



THE DIRTY NIL Announce 2023 Co-Headlining North American Tour Photo
THE DIRTY NIL Announce 2023 Co-Headlining North American Tour
Juno-award-winning Toronto rock trio The Dirty Nil have today announced a co-headline 2023 North American tour with Daniel Romano’s Outfit. The dates kick off June 1 in Ferndale, MI and include stops at The Troubadour in Los Angeles on June 22 and New York City’s Bowery Ballroom on July 8.
The Ocean Announce New Album Holocene Photo
The Ocean Announce New Album 'Holocene'
The Ocean (Collective) returns with the follow-up to their critically acclaimed Phanerozoic double album: Holocene.  This new album sees The Ocean add a closing chapter to their paleontology-inspired album series, presenting a gear shift towards the electronic world while reaching new depths of heaviness at the same time.
Salt Ashes Returns With New Single “Heart Attack” Photo
Salt Ashes Returns With New Single “Heart Attack”
Previous release “Didn’t See It Coming” pushes and pulls throughout. With her signature sound of dark-rhythmic pulsing dance music at play, Salt Ashes lets loose with exhilarating bass and drum kick-offs, while biting synths provide a breathtaking floor for her airy floating vocals to dance across.
Full of Hell and Primitive Man Uncover Tunnels to God Photo
Full of Hell and Primitive Man Uncover 'Tunnels to God'
As they prepare for the release of their ferocious new collaborative album Suffocating Hallucination (Closed Casket Activities), Full of Hell and Primitive Man have released their second single.  The song, which is the album's closer, spans over 11 minutes and is strong, steady and sustained.

From This Author - Michael Major


T-Pain to Release Covers Album in MarchT-Pain to Release Covers Album in March
February 15, 2023

On Top Of The Covers features creative covers of Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come,” Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’,” Dr. Hook’s “Sharing The Night Together,” Sam Smith’s “Stay With Me,” Chris Stapleton’s Tennessee Whiskey,” Frank Sinatra’s “That’s Life” ft. NandoSTL (a Nappy Boy Entertainment artist), and Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs.”
Dub Pistols Release Dark Reggae, Dub & Ska Single 'Moving On' ft MC & DJ Natty CampbellDub Pistols Release Dark Reggae, Dub & Ska Single 'Moving On' ft MC & DJ Natty Campbell
February 15, 2023

Legendary party-starters Dub Pistols release their new single “Moving On” featuring MC and D.J. Natty Campbell. After announcing their forthcoming album Frontline through Cyclone Records, this notorious touring band are carrying the summer atmosphere into these winter months with their infamous blend of dub, hiphop, ska and jungle. 
Jane Lynch, Daniel Radcliffe & More Join DIGMAN! Voice Cast on Comedy CentralJane Lynch, Daniel Radcliffe & More Join DIGMAN! Voice Cast on Comedy Central
February 15, 2023

The show will feature guest performances from Clancy Brown, Andy Daly, Cole Escola, Harvey Guillén, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Marc Evan Jackson, Rachel Kaly, Kerri Kenney, Lauren Lapkus, Jane Lynch, Mike Mitchell, Kyle Mooney, Claudia O’Doherty, Lennon Parham, Daniel Radcliffe, Maya Rudolph, and more.
John Vanderslice Announces New Album & Shares Lead Single 'Crystals 26'John Vanderslice Announces New Album & Shares Lead Single 'Crystals 26'
February 15, 2023

John Vanderslice has announced his new album CRYSTALS 3.0, and shared it’s lead single “Crystals 26.” The culmination of a span of ecstatic experimentation with harsh noise and hard drugs, curious samples and cascading sequencers—it is both a new pinnacle for Vanderslice and the manifestation of a revelatory outlook. 
ALASKA DAILY's Winter Return Airs on March 12ALASKA DAILY's Winter Return Airs on March 12
February 15, 2023

The series stars Hilary Swank as Eileen Fitzgerald, Jeff Perry as Stanley Cornik, Grace Dove as Rosalind “Roz” Friendly, Meredith Holzman as Claire Muncy, Matt Malloy as Bob Young, Pablo Castelblanco as Gabriel Tovar, Ami Park as Yuna Park and Craig Frank as Austin Teague.
share