SWITCHFOOT Share Official Music Video for 'i need you (to be wrong)'

SWITCHFOOT shared the official music video today for their newly released track, "i need you (to be wrong)". The band premiered the mysterious clip, directed by Erik Frost, this morning via their own YouTube channel following a livestream Q+A with fans. "i need you (to be wrong)" was produced by Tony Berg (Phoebe Bridgers, Andrew Bird) and is the first new, original music from SWITCHFOOT since 2019's acclaimed studio album, NATIVE TONGUE. Watch the official video for "i need you (to be wrong)" below.

SWITCHFOOT also announced last week they will join long-time friends NEEDTOBREATHE on their Fall 2021 It's A Mystery headlining, U.S. tour along with rising indie-pop group, The New Respects. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 14th at 12pm local time and for more information please visit www.switchfoot.com.

The 37-city run kicks off on September 7th in St. Louis, MO and will hit major markets across the U.S. including Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, CO, The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, CA, and Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. This tour marks the first time all three bands have been back on the road since live shows were shut down in March of 2020 due to COVID-19.

Prior to hitting the road this fall, SWITCHFOOT will continue their popular Fantastic Not Traveling Music Show livestream series. Since launching last summer, the monthly series has become a welcomed creative outlet for the band who have continuously found new and creative ways to perform their music live for fans in these unprecedented times. The next livestream is on May 27th, 2021 and will see the band performing on retired naval aircraft, USS Midway, from their hometown of San Diego, CA in celebration of Memorial Day. Monthly passes and single stream tickets are on sale now and for more information on future livestreams please visit https://switchfoot.com/ collections/live-stream- tickets.