SUNANA Launch New Label With 'Keep The Vibe' Release

London-based DJ and production duo, SUNANA, have released their latest track, "Keep The Vibe," under their newly-formed label, The Vibe Arrived. Known for their upbeat tribal percussion and infectious positivity, SUNANA's latest offering is set to ignite dance floors at clubs, festivals, and warehouse raves, while also receiving heavy radio rotation for months to come.

In celebration of their label's launch, SUNANA has released a taster EP featuring promising Latin, Tribal, and Tech House talents, showcasing their vision of blending different cultures and sounds into one explosive sonic experience.

SUNANA comments "We are so excited to launch our brand new label, The Vibe Arrived with our latest banger 'Keep The Vibe'. It's a tune bursting with positivity and lots of groovy percussion - our signature!

Comprised of Sun and Ana, SUNANA has quickly gained global recognition for their dynamic and electrifying performances, drawing support from renowned DJs such as David Guetta, Don Diablo, and Nicky Romero. With 25 years of combined experience as performers and producers, SUNANA has played at hundreds of venues worldwide, including high-profile brands such as Ministry of Sound, Pacha, and Glastonbury Festival. Their productions feature memorable melodies and succinct vocals that promote passion throughout their performances, reflecting their cultural influences and inspirations.

SUNANA's success stems from their genuine connection with others, inspiring audiences with their story. After landing on pivotal labels like Sony Music and Black Lizard, SUNANA has evolved from a DJ duo into a Beatport Top 10 Chart-topping act, with their music frequently appearing on popular Spotify playlists like New Music Friday Dance, Operator, and Fresh Finds. They also host a weekly show on Select Radio, the UK's leading dance music station, featuring top DJs such as Martin Garrix, Timmy Trumpet, and Oliver Heldens.

Overall, SUNANA is a refreshing and inspiring act that spreads positivity and uplifting vibes through their music, connecting with audiences and building a community and fan base as they continue to grow. With The Vibe Arrived, one of the UK's first labels dedicated to Latin/Tribal House sounds, SUNANA's fans can look forward to even more vibrant and percussive melodies that transcend time and barriers.

"Keep The Vibe" is available worldwide on April 21st, and listeners can stream or download the track on various platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Beatport and Traxsource.

Listen Here https://push.fm/ps/sunana-keepthevibe

Connect wearesunana.com