Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SUNANA Launch New Label With 'Keep The Vibe' Release

SUNANA's latest offering is set to ignite dance floors at clubs, festivals, and warehouse raves, while also receiving heavy radio rotation for months to come.

Apr. 11, 2023  

SUNANA Launch New Label With 'Keep The Vibe' Release

London-based DJ and production duo, SUNANA, have released their latest track, "Keep The Vibe," under their newly-formed label, The Vibe Arrived. Known for their upbeat tribal percussion and infectious positivity, SUNANA's latest offering is set to ignite dance floors at clubs, festivals, and warehouse raves, while also receiving heavy radio rotation for months to come.

In celebration of their label's launch, SUNANA has released a taster EP featuring promising Latin, Tribal, and Tech House talents, showcasing their vision of blending different cultures and sounds into one explosive sonic experience.

SUNANA comments "We are so excited to launch our brand new label, The Vibe Arrived with our latest banger 'Keep The Vibe'. It's a tune bursting with positivity and lots of groovy percussion - our signature!

Comprised of Sun and Ana, SUNANA has quickly gained global recognition for their dynamic and electrifying performances, drawing support from renowned DJs such as David Guetta, Don Diablo, and Nicky Romero. With 25 years of combined experience as performers and producers, SUNANA has played at hundreds of venues worldwide, including high-profile brands such as Ministry of Sound, Pacha, and Glastonbury Festival. Their productions feature memorable melodies and succinct vocals that promote passion throughout their performances, reflecting their cultural influences and inspirations.

SUNANA's success stems from their genuine connection with others, inspiring audiences with their story. After landing on pivotal labels like Sony Music and Black Lizard, SUNANA has evolved from a DJ duo into a Beatport Top 10 Chart-topping act, with their music frequently appearing on popular Spotify playlists like New Music Friday Dance, Operator, and Fresh Finds. They also host a weekly show on Select Radio, the UK's leading dance music station, featuring top DJs such as Martin Garrix, Timmy Trumpet, and Oliver Heldens.

Overall, SUNANA is a refreshing and inspiring act that spreads positivity and uplifting vibes through their music, connecting with audiences and building a community and fan base as they continue to grow. With The Vibe Arrived, one of the UK's first labels dedicated to Latin/Tribal House sounds, SUNANA's fans can look forward to even more vibrant and percussive melodies that transcend time and barriers.

"Keep The Vibe" is available worldwide on April 21st, and listeners can stream or download the track on various platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Beatport and Traxsource.

Listen Here https://push.fm/ps/sunana-keepthevibe

Connect wearesunana.com



Energy Whores To Release Latest Track Den Of Sins This Month Photo
Energy Whores To Release Latest Track 'Den Of Sins' This Month
New York-based, genre-bending group Energy Whores is back with their latest single, 'Den of Sins' an indie-electronica take on the classic folk song, set for release on April 24th.
Frankie Cosmos and Juan Wauters Team Up For Modus Operandi Photo
Frankie Cosmos and Juan Wauters Team Up For 'Modus Operandi'
The release is accompanied by a video directed by Fatos Marishta, which features Frankie Cosmos and Juan roaming NYC aimlessly, trying to communicate on their flip phones. The album features many other familiar female collaborators like Y La Bamba and Zoe Gotusso, who sings on his first single “Milanesa al Pan.”
The Holy Gasp Releases New Album …And the Lord Hath Taken Away Photo
The Holy Gasp Releases New Album '…And the Lord Hath Taken Away'
Toronto-born founder of The Holy Gasp, Benjamin Hackman, along with fellow composer, Anthony William Wallace, and Maestro Robert W. Stevenson, continue their undefinable style, aiming their artform towards the intersection of words and music on the newly released album, “…And the Lord Hath Taken Away.”
DIVIDE AND DISSOLVE Announce New Album Systemic Photo
DIVIDE AND DISSOLVE Announce New Album 'Systemic'
Divide and Dissolve’s new album Systemic examines the systems that bind us and calls for a system that facilitates life for everyone. It’s a message that fits with the band’s core intention: to make music that honours their ancestors and Indigenous land, to oppose white supremacy, and to work towards a future of Black and Indigenous liberation.

More Hot Stories For You


Singer-Songwriter Todd Greene Releases Newest Single 'Talk To Me'Singer-Songwriter Todd Greene Releases Newest Single 'Talk To Me'
April 10, 2023

Americana singer/songwriter Todd Greene recently released his newest single 'Talk To Me' (co-produced by Gabe Burdulis).
Grammy- Winning Roc Nation Artist Victory Drops New Single 'Just Like In Heaven' From Forthcoming Sophomore AlbumGrammy- Winning Roc Nation Artist Victory Drops New Single 'Just Like In Heaven' From Forthcoming Sophomore Album
April 10, 2023

Grammy Award winning Victory drops her new single, 'Just Like In Heaven' from her upcoming sophomore album that will be released this spring. The track showcases Victory's distinct and soulful vocals, bringing the full measure of her talent that blends gospel, blues, folk, pop, and soul musical styles.
Eve Simpson To Release Debut EP 'All Her Strange' April 14Eve Simpson To Release Debut EP 'All Her Strange' April 14
April 10, 2023

South Shields-born and Edinburgh-based singer/songwriter Eve Simpson is back with her highly-anticipated debut EP, 'All Her Strange,' set for release on April 14th. Simpson balances her transformative storytelling and inspiration between the two worlds she inhabits, a technique derived from Joni Mitchell's Woodstock-esque playfulness, and the honest vulnerability of songwriter's Laura Marling and Carole King.
Sarina Releases Uplifting Ballad 'Melancholy Roads (No More)'Sarina Releases Uplifting Ballad 'Melancholy Roads (No More)'
April 7, 2023

Tokyo-based artist Sarina pulls at listeners' heartstrings with her uplifting new ballad, 'Melancholy Roads (No More),' out 17th March 2023 via Sony Japan.
Scarlett Sullivan Releases New Single 'Problems'Scarlett Sullivan Releases New Single 'Problems'
April 7, 2023

Fourteen-year-old pop artist Scarlett Sullivan continues to make her mark on the alternative pop scene with her hard-hitting heartbreak anthem, 'Problems.'
share