SPRNGBRK Shares New Video 'Pride'

Rapper, producer and songwriter SprngBrk (f.k.a. A1 Bentley) recently shared his new single "Pride" via T-Pain's Nappy Boy Entertainment and Repost. "Pride" is the first single from his upcoming project featuring Future, Jeremih, Mario, Chris Brown, Lyrica Anderson and more. Look for additional details on the new project soon.

Today, he shares his emotional video for the Jill Scott-sampled track about struggling in love and not wanting to start a war. "Sometimes pride can make us do crazy things," notes SprngBrk. "Sometimes we do crazy things that we're proud of. This. I'm proud of this." See the video teaser via BET Jams, and watch the full video HERE.

SprngBrk has a lengthy track record of crafting hits for some of music's top tier artists like Trey Songz, Chris Brown, Fabolous, Ty Dolla $ign, G-Eazy, Gucci Mane, and many others. It's the bag he's secured for over a decade though, through his tenure in the game, the musical wunderkind has always made it his mission to put his own music forward too. The time is now for everyone to celebrate SprngBrk, as he finally delivers his music for the masses.

SpringBrk's "Pride" release and new project mark the first joint release by Repost, SoundCloud's creator services division, and T-Pain's Nappy Boy Entertainment, who recently announced an new A&R partnership to identify breaking artists and create customized creator service programs to help develop them and grow their careers both on and off SoundCloud.

Photo Credit: Jeffrey Georges