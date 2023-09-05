SOMEBODY'S CHILD North American Tour Dates Kick Off September 20

Somebody’s Child, the name Cian Godfrey records and performs under, has been wowing large audiences at festivals all over Europe this summer, including Readind/Leeds last month.

He is now turning his sights on North America and will be heading to this side of the Atlantic for a run of shows that kick off September 20 in Boston. The dates are in support of Godfrey’s self-titled debut album which was released earlier this year via Frenchkiss Records.

Somebody’s Child North American tour

9/20 - The Middle East (Upstairs) - Boston, MA

9/21- Mercury Lounge - New York, NY

9/22 - DC9 - Washington, DC

9/24 - The Drake Hotel - Toronto, ON

On tour Godfrey will be playing songs off Somebody’s Child which has its roots in his formative years growing up in Dublin and the experiences that went with it. With a distinctive blend of indie and alternative rock, Somebody's Child has garnered attention for his captivating melodies and thought-provoking lyrics.

The album was recorded at East London’s Hackney Road Studios with the producer Mikko Gordon (The Smile, Gaz Coombes, Thom Yorke). He teased the album with a handful of singles - “We Could Start A War,” “Sell Out,” “Broken Record,” and most recently “I Need Ya” which Atwood called “an instant classic.”

Photo credit: Jim Fuller