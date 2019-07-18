SHIM Co-Writes RESIDENT EVIL 2 End Song

The "Resident Evil 2" ending theme song, "Saudade," features the vocal talents of SHIM and was co-written by Cody Matthew Johnson and Shim. The lyrics were written by Shim, Cody Matthew Johnson and Jeff Rona and it was produced by Jeff Rona and Cody Matthew Johnson.

When approached by video game developer and publisher Capcom to create the track (which is the end credits track in the 2019 "Resident Evil 2" game), Johnson and Rona were tasked with writing "a very modern song that had an element of 90's grunge nostalgia." The current "Resident Evil 2" takes place 20 years after the original; time has passed and the music needed to reflect the idea of looking back. The title "Saudade" (SAU-dau-jay) is a Portuguese word meaning "the melancholic longing for a person or thing that is absent" - a very poetic way to express the heart of the song and the game.

In addition to bringing in Shim for this project, they also brought in legendary guitarist Peter DiStefano (Porno For Pyros) as well as drummer Elmo Lovano (Skrillex, Miley Cyrus, Juliette Lewis) to give the track some hard energy.





Related Articles View More Music Stories