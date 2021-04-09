SHAED Releases New Single & Music Video 'Osaka'

Multi-Platinum DC trio SHAED - who has surpassed 2 BILLION streams worldwide - released their new single "Osaka" today with a beautiful music video created by visual artist Puks of Kmotion Designs. Inspired by a 2019 trip where the band performed to one of the biggest crowds of their career at Summer Sonic Japan, "Osaka" sees SHAED paying homage the incredible culture and magical scenery that they fell in love with.

"Osaka" was inspired by our trip to Japan in 2019. We spent two glorious weeks hopping around the island and playing massive festivals in Tokyo and Osaka. We fell in love with the culture, landscape, food and people, and had the best time of our lives. We left Japan with a confidence we never knew existed within ourselves. "Osaka" is an expression of that feeling. - SHAED

SHAED's debut album High Dive is due on May 14th via Photo Finish Records and features recently released tracks "Part Time Psycho (ft. Two Feet)," "Once Upon A Time," and "No Other Way" which have drawn support from NPR, E! News, MTV, Billboard PRIDE, GRAMMY.com, GAP, ABC Radio, UPROXX, Washington City Paper, DCist and many more.

High Dive was produced by the band with additional production on several tracks from GRAMMY Award-winning producer Ariel Rechtshaid (HAIM, Vampire Weekend, Charli XCX) and producer Josh Fountain (BENEE). The album also features strings by the FAME's Macedonian Symphonic Orchestra, directed over Zoom by the band and composer Jherek Bischoff (Angel Olsen, Brian Eno), with mastering by GRAMMY Award-winning engineer Emily Lazar (Sia, David Bowie, Sleigh Bells).

"Osaka" is out today - watch the music video HERE and stream the song HERE. High Dive is available for pre-order HERE, with a portion of proceeds being donated to mental health organization Teen Line. For all up-to-date information on new music and performances, stay tuned to www.shaedband.com.