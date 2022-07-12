Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
SG Lewis Announces 2022 North American Tour This Fall

SG Lewis Announces 2022 North American Tour This Fall

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, July 15th at 10 AM local time.

Jul. 12, 2022  

Following the release of his new double A-Side single, 'Missing You' / 'Something About Your Love', London-based singer-songwriter, producer and DJ, SG Lewis, has announced a new run of North American Tour dates. The 20-date tour will kick off October 6 in Boston, making stops in Brooklyn, Washington DC, Toronto, Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, Salt Lake City, Los Angeles, Seattle and more, before concluding in Portland, OR on November 12.

Speaking about getting back out on the road, SG Lewis reveals, "After years of tentative touring and cautious planning, I'm unbelievably excited to finally announce my first full US tour since 2019. I'm buzzing to be playing in some cities I've wanted to visit for so long, and so excited to bring you a completely new live show."

The local presale begins tomorrow, Wednesday July 13th at 10 AM, through Thursday July 14th at 10 PM local time, followed by an exclusive Spotify Presale on Thursday, 10 AM - 10 PM local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, July 15th at 10 AM local time. For a full list of upcoming live dates and to purchase tickets, please visit here.

These headlining dates will follow his previously announced live shows this summer, including his return to the beloved Palm Springs pool party festival Splash House on Saturday, August 13, and festival performances at Life Is Beautiful Festival in Las Vegas (TICKETS) on Friday, September 16 and the Portola Festival in San Francisco (TICKETS) on Sunday September 25.

Last week, SG Lewis returned with two brand new singles: the nocturnal dancefloor-filler 'Missing You' and the italo-influenced anthem 'Something About Your Love.' Right out of the gate, 'Missing You,' which The FADER hailed as an "'80s synth-rave carried on the back of a snappy Linn drum-sprinkled beat that would make Starboy-era The Weeknd salivate," reaches for dancefloor glory with its shimmering synths and neon bass line, nodding to eighties new wave with a chantable chorus, "I'm not missing you like I'm supposed to."

On the flip side, 'Something About Your Love' fuses a funk-inflected bass line and tambourine with a luminous refrain. The release was celebrated by Dancing Astronaut, who said "Altogether, Missing You / Something About Your Love affirms SG Lewis' status as a musical auteur with a knack for merging the sounds of earlier decades with today's sonics in an ever novel, dance floor-facing fashion." Both tracks are available to buy/stream as a double A-side single today via Astralwerks.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

08/13 -- Splash House (After Hours At The Air Museum) - Palm Springs, CA**

09/16 - Life Is Beautiful Festival - Las Vegas, NV^^

09/25 - Portola Festival - San Francisco, CA^^

10/06 - Big Night Live - Boston, MA

10/07 - Brooklyn Mirage - Brooklyn, NY

10/08 - Howard Theatre - Washington, DC

10/10 - Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON

10/11 - Westcott Theater - Syracuse, NY

10/13 - KEMBA Live! - Columbus, OH

10/14 - Radius - Chicago, IL

10/15 - Majestic Theatre - Detroit, MI

10/18 - Center Stage - Atlanta, GA

10/20 - House of Blues -Houston, TX

10/21 - Emo's - Austin, TX

10/22 - The Echo - Dallas, TX

10/27 - The Depot - Salt Lake City, UT

10/28 - Belly Up - Aspen, CO

11/01 - Sun Bar - Tempe, AZ

11/04 - The Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

11/07 - The Fremont Theater - San Luis Obispo, CA

11/10 - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC

11/11 - Showbox SoDo - Seattle, WA

11/12 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR

**DJ Set

^^Festival Set

MacGyver Contest

