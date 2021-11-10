SEVENTEEN Announce New Single 'Ainochikara (Power of Love)'

K-pop musical all-stars SEVENTEEN announced today that they would be releasing their special Japanese single "Ainochikara (Power of Love)" on December 8 KST/JST, the final story in their 2021 "Power of 'Love'" project.

"Ainochikara (Power of Love)" is a SEVENTEEN-original Japanese ballad and the K-pop act's first winter song that delivers a timely message that a warm spring will surely arrive after the coldest and harshest of winters if we hold onto the power of love. As the conclusion to the group's 2021 "Power of 'Love'" project, the track is all the more special because it contains the band's love and affection for their fans (CARATs).

Additionally, Japanese versions of "Home" the lead single of the band's 6th EP YOU MADE MY DAWN (released January 2019) and "Snap Shoot," a side track from their 3rd full-length album An Ode (September 2019), will also be unveiled to effuse the winter season with SEVENTEEN's warmth and message of solace.

The band will be previewing "Ainochikara (Power of Love)" at their Japan edition of SEVENTEEN CONCERT on November 18 ahead of the official release.

The leading K-pop stars' latest release Attacca became the group's longest-charting EP on the Billboard 200 this week (chart dated November 13), and reclaimed No. 1 on the Japanese Oricon weekly chart. The band showed strong performances on several additional Billboard charts: No. 2 on the World Albums chart, No. 9 on the Top Current Album Sales chart, and No. 11 on the Top Album Sales-further establishing the powerhouse act as the industry's global movers and shakers.

Racking up 2 billion streams and selling 10 million albums, SEVENTEEN-comprised of S.COUPS, JEONGHAN, JOSHUA, JUN, HOSHI, WONWOO, WOOZI, THE 8, MINGYU, DK, SEUNGKWAN, VERNON and DINO-has rocketed to the forefront of the music scene fueled by a fiercely independent spirit and a nonpareil in-house creative ecosystem.

The group's innovative structure hinges on the interplay of three units: hip-hop, vocal, and performance. Living up to the title of "musical all-stars," SEVENTEEN has unassumingly made history and become one of the biggest groups ever due to their world-class synchronization, jaw-dropping choreography, and tight teamwork. Moving at an unparalleled pace, the global performance powerhouse recently made their U.S. television debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden and followed it with unforgettable performances on The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and MTV's Fresh Out Live.

SEVENTEEN's latest EP Your Choice debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart and No. 15 on the Billboard 200. It also recorded the highest first-week sales for any album released in Korea in the first half of 2021, earning them the "quadruple million sellers" title as it joins their last three consecutive releases-An Ode, Heng:garæ and ; [Semicolon]-in selling over 1 million copies each.

Watch the trailer for their upcoming concert stream here: