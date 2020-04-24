Runway Richy and T.I. Release Music Video 'Dumpin'

Decatur, GA rapper Runway Richy teams up with Atlanta legend T.I. to drop a gritty new visual for their hard-hitting banger "Dumpin." The boastful single is produced by Sauce Lord Rich of the platinum certified duo FKi. The ominous and cautioning music video was directed by longtime T.I. collaborator Philly Fly Boy and premiered exclusively on WorldStarHipHop. The brand new "Dumpin" music video is now available on Runway Richy's YouTube channel. "Dumpin" serves as the lead single from Runway Richy's Perc 30 album available via Beatroot Music on May 1.

Watch below!

"Man, the response to the song has been crazy so I'm proud to reunite with Tip to present this visual. Tip is the genius who came up with this badass video concept," says Runway Richy. "So I just sat back and let his creativity flow. I kept thinking - this moment is unreal! Tip even brought in his personal director Philly Fly Boy to get it just right."

"Dumpin" has picked up over 1 million combined streams and landed on popular playlists including Spotify's The Realest Down South, TIDAL's New South and Pandora's NewHipHopNow.





