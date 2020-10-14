Ruff Endz Celebrate 20 Years of Hip Hop Soul With Nov 21st Livestream

The hip-hop soul duo of David "Davinch" Chance and Dante "Chi" Jordan.

Ruff Endz, the hip-hop soul duo of David "Davinch" Chance and Dante "Chi" Jordan are back to celebrate their 20th anniversary with a special Livestream performance on November 21st. The band that brought you hits like "No More Shopping Sprees" and "Someone to Love You" were originally part of a quartet formed in Baltimore in the mid-'90s. In '99 they signed a deal with Epic Records and their debut album, Love Crimes, dropped in August 2000. The first single, "No More," reached #1 on the R&B/Hip Hop charts and peaked at #5 on the Billboard Hot 100.



In 2002, the duo released their second album, Someone To Love You, which peaked in the Top 10 on the R&B charts and landed in the Top 50 on the Billboard charts. The album's first single, "Someone To Love You." went on to spend 11 weeks at #1 on the AC charts and their second single, "Cash, Money, Cars, Clothes" made the Billboard Top 50. All this success led to massive headlining tours throughout Europe and Japan and have a rabid international fanbase.

Ruff Endz split up in 2004 but decided to join forces again after their hometown of Baltimore erupted in a historical uprising that left their city in flames. With the city in unrest, they were compelled to record their first song in some time. "Time 4 Change," a tribute to Martin Luther King, is a song that speaks out against injustice for their city and all cities alike. The duo reunited in 2010, to release The Final Chapter and 2018 saw the release of Soul Brothers.



For a band that came of age at the turn of the century, they are no strangers to Spotify or YouTube.

"Someone To Love You" has hit over 30 million views on Youtube and has been streamed 6,750,000 times on Spotify. "No More" has been streamed 14,700,000 times and viewed 10,400,000 times on Youtube.



The guys are looking forward to their upcoming iivestream as it's their first time on a stage since before the pandemic. They're excited and grateful. Per David, "the fans have really supported us all these years and it is with gratitude that we are able to give back." And give back they will, as they have signed a record deal with SRG-ILS Group / Universal Music Group and are looking forward to releasing a new record in Spring 2021.

Watch a promo video here:

