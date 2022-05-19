Royel Otis Share Lazy Eyes Remix of Hit Single 'Oysters in My Pocket'

Sydney-based duo Royel Otis today drop the Lazy Eyes remix of their latest single, "Oysters In My Pocket", released on House Anxiety / Ourness. "Oysters In My Pocket" follows the band's greatly-received debut EP Campus in winter 2021, and was released alongside a brilliant video directed by Tim Nathan.

'Oysters In My Pocket' is a youthful tune packed full of wit and driven by urgent, bright and magnetic hooks. Lazy Eyes, the much-hyped Sydney psych-rock quartet, have injected a spacey and synth-driven aura to the track, infused with 80s energy and a gothic undertone. In Royel Otis' words "Our favourite Sydney band and pals The Lazy Eyes have taken our Oysters right out of the ocean and sent them back in time down the neo noir streets of a David Lynch film.

Just about pushed them right through the damn glowing TV screen I tells ya. Cruising down the neon lit streets in a convertible till the sun comes up for the climax. Grimy and psychedelic, the OIMP Remix ushers audiences through an out-of-mind experience with the eye for extremity and technical wizardry that The Lazy Eyes fans have come to expect."

Lazy Eyes add: "This remix was a result of an impromptu meeting. This seemingly random gathering of condensed creative energy swirled around in a haze and eventually headed towards a clear direction, gradually getting us from nodding our heads to boogieing around the room, as we enforced an eighties-esque gothic-synthpop twist on the original upbeat anthem."

Friends and kindred spirits born on the sun-drenched coastline of Australia's iconic Bondi Beach, Royel Otis is the brainchild of self-confessed "young scoundrels" Otis Pavlovic and Royel Maddell. This aesthetically idyllic way of life naturally influences their sound and found them launching in July 2021 with their greatly-received debut single 'Only One'.

From Royel's time spent in New York, to the old Japanese 'city-pop' like Hiroshi Sato and the legends Jonathan Richmond, The Strokes and Daft Punk, Royel Otis find their inspiration in the most intriguing of places. This melting pot of sonics form who the band are at their essence, Royel explains, "We want to create a sound that holds the same raw, honest, evocative feeling that inspired us to pick up our instruments in the first place." The magnetic pair recently signed to notorious imprints House Anxiety / Ourness, who between them introduced the world to King Krule, Genesis Owusu and Courtney Barnett. With Royel Otis' first project unleashed into the world, the world is their oyster.

Listen to the new single here: