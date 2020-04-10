Rotting Out Release New Album RONIN

American hardcore punk band, Rotting Out, have officially released their third full-length album, Ronin, via Pure Noise Records. The 10-track album is available across streaming services including Spotify, Apple Music, etc., as well as for physical purchase. Additionally, the band has shared a music video for "Last Man Standing" off of the album, which is available to watch below!

Ronin is the home of singles "Reaper," "Unforgiven," and "Stones," which have been heralded by Stereogum, Brooklyn Vegan, The Noise, and more.

On the album, lead vocalist Walter Delgado shares, "It's been 7 years since our last LP. A lot has happened since: hard lessons, periods of isolation, weight of guilt, diagnosis, crippling realization, absolute hopelessness and also absolute peace and calmness. The purpose for the image of the record is that there was a lot that was left unspoken and I danced around the darker moments and some were just buried completely. I decided to reopen things that haven't been open in almost 25 years and look it straight in the face. That old dusty mirror that shows me more than I'd like to see or remember. I've never been more proud of writing this record and nothing was left behind on my end. Some of these took more out of me than I'd like to admit. Nonetheless, I knew it was time to put it all out there."

Raised on the sounds of local LA heroes Suicidal Tendencies and Pennywise, yet fully indebted to the thriving Southern California hardcore scene, Rotting Out have continually created some of the most energetic and captivating punk/hardcore being played today. Their music expresses a certain LA grit that is so rarely captured by many hardcore bands.

After disbanding from their original band, Dogpile, the band formed in 2007. Since then, they have released two full-length records and two EPs. With vocalist Walter Delgado's arrest in Ohio and 18-month sentence for transporting an estimated 700 pounds of marijuana, the band was forced to take a break. After a three-year hiatus, the band reemerged into the scene at the iconic Sound and Fury Festival and This is Hardcore Fest in 2018. Now, in 2020, the band is back and ready to reclaim their place in the industry.

Ronin is out now via Pure Noise Records. For more information, please visit http://rottingouthc.com/.

Ronin Tracklisting:

01. Vessel

02. Last Man Standing

03. Stones

04. Reaper

05. Prisoner

06. Unforgiven

08. Still Her

08. Thief

09. Visceral

10. Boy





