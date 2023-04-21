Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ronan Andrews Shares New Single 'Way To Your Heart'

With its catchy guitar riffs and heartfelt lyrics, this 'Way To Your Heart' is sure to be an instant hit with fans of The Killers, Steely Dan, and Wolfmother.

Apr. 21, 2023  

Emerging Denver artist Ronan Andrews is rapidly gaining a devoted following for his energetic performances and groove-filled, upbeat sound. After the success of his debut EP, Quarter-Life Crisis, which earned recognition from BandWagon Magazine, The Songwriter Diaries, and more, he returns with his dynamic rock anthem on love, 'Way to Your Heart.' Ronan will support the release with a radio edit and music video on Friday, April 28th.

With its catchy guitar riffs and heartfelt lyrics, this 'Way To Your Heart' is sure to be an instant hit with fans of The Killers, Steely Dan, and Wolfmother. Opening with cascading piano melodies and shimmering synths, the track quickly bursts into a vibrant, guitar-driven chorus as Ronan passionately sings about longing and desperation with lyrics like, "I need you like Vitamin C / How can I make you believe?"

Sharing more behind the track's inspiration, Ronan explains, "This song is about the overarching fear of telling somebody you like them and the weird things you'll do and say to make it seem like you're not constantly thinking about them."

Ronan Andrews is an emerging singer-songwriter based in Denver, CO, whose music blends elements of pop, rock, soul, and folk. Drawing inspiration from classic artists like Carol King, John Mayer, and The Beatles, Ronan's songs explore themes of love, loss, and self-discovery. With his soulful voice and impressive piano skills, Ronan has captivated audiences at local venues across Colorado, such as Black Buzzard. Following his latest singles 'Holy' and 'Dancing Like A Fool,' Ronan is back with his powerful new release, 'Way to Your Heart.'



