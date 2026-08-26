Rocker ASTRA Releases Fearless Single "IDGAF" About Reclaiming Her Power

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Indo-Canadian singer-songwriter ASTRA, born and raised in Ajax, Ontario and now based in Barrie, has released the single 'IDGAF,' a track that confronts the aftermath of an abusive relationship head-on.

ASTRA wrote 'IDGAF' roughly a month after ending a four-year relationship, with the anger still immediate and entirely unapologetic. 'I wasn't interested in writing a traditional breakup song about sadness, longing or closure because there was no longing or sadness,' she explains. 'Just pure indignance.' Rather than asking for sympathy, the song claims ground. It captures the exact moment attachment gets replaced by defiance, when someone who once held enormous influence over your life suddenly does not anymore, and turns that moment into a declaration.

The lyrics sharpen that emotional pivot by exposing the kind of manipulation and revisionism that often follows abusive relationships. ASTRA opens with biting sarcasm, inviting her former partner to rewrite history: 'Tell them that you never spoke to me out of name... tell them... yes, how you always made me feel safe.' But the song's emotional centre arrives in its defiant chorus: 'Cross my heart / Let me drown / Tell them whatever you want now / I don't give a f**k, cry about how I let you down.' Rather than defending herself, she refuses to participate in the narrative anymore, turning silence into strength and reclaiming the final word.

Produced by Kayla Diamond, the track pushes into ASTRA's most aggressive territory yet, pairing post-grunge grit with dark, heavy production that refuses to soften on anyone's behalf. There is no tidy resolution here, no attempt to make the anger more presentable. That is the point. ASTRA lets the resentment and release behind the song stay raw and unresolved, giving voice to a feeling a lot of people are told to swallow instead.

That refusal to shrink runs through ASTRA's entire artistic identity. Her voice has been described as vulnerable yet fiercely commanding, smoky and intimate one moment, edged with ferocity the next, cutting through melodies built on tension and unrest. Her guiding mantra, 'our rage is a legacy of broken bones,' speaks to the cyclical nature of abuse and the ways violence against women has become normalized, minimized and carried across generations. While rooted in ASTRA's own cultural experience, that inherited rage extends beyond it, speaking to women who recognize the consequences of what generations before them were expected to endure, and do so with grace. The thought is completed in her upcoming single 'Sanskar': 'Our rage is a legacy of broken bones / from the stones they still throw at me.'

'IDGAF' follows ASTRA's earlier track 'The Twenty Eighth Day' and serves as the lead single from her forthcoming album, 'Kitty Envy.' Both songs draw from lived experience and generational memory, and together they establish ASTRA as an artist willing to say what others are still working up the courage to say out loud. Her music exists in the space between power and vulnerability, and she is using that space to hand her audience permission to take their own power back.

With 'IDGAF,' ASTRA does not ask to be believed. She insists on it, and in doing so, gives a voice to anyone who has ever needed one.

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