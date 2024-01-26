Rising R&B Star Ré Alissa Releases New EP FALLING

With influences from 90's R&B and soulful vocals, this captivating journey through romance promises to enchant listeners.

By: Jan. 26, 2024

Rising R&B Star Ré Alissa Releases New EP FALLING

Rising R&B star Ré Alissa prepares to enchant anyone who has ever fallen in love with her upcoming EP, "Falling." A carefully crafted collection of musical gems, "Falling" dives deep into the intricate tapestry of emotions that love weaves. From the electrifying thrill of first encounters to the heart-wrenching pain of goodbyes, Ré Alissa's EP promises to be a captivating journey through the various facets of romance.

Having been in the making for a while, the project reflects the artist's profound exploration of love's cycles-navigating through breakups, moments of hope, sensuality, and more. Recorded in the heart of LA, "Falling" is set to make waves with its unique blend of modern rhythm & blues, hip-hop, and 90's R&B vibes. "Falling" features a tracklist that meticulously captures different elements and moments of romance, each song serving as a distinct chapter in the emotional rollercoaster we've all experienced.

Influenced by iconic artists such as Brandy, Aaliyah, TLC, and Destiny's Child, Ré Alissa has carved out her own niche in the music industry. Her sound, reminiscent of 90's R&B, blends soulful vocals, intricate rhythms, and harmonies that have garnered recognition from industry legends like Juice WRLD, Bootsy Collins, Babyface, and Toni Braxton. Ré Alissa is a multi-talented artist who wears the hats of a producer, singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist. She has graced stages in cities like Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles, captivating audiences with her magnetic stage presence. Her music has already made a significant impact, amassing an impressive 37,000 streams for her single "Movie" and earning placements on popular Spotify playlists such as "New Wave R&B" and "Fresh Finds R&B."

As Ré Alissa continues to ascend as a refreshing and innovative force in the R&B scene, "Falling" promises to be a testament to her artistry and a must-listen for fans of soulful, genre-defying music.

Listen to "Falling" on Spotify here.



