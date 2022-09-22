Rising Artist Ber Premieres New Song 'Boys Who Kiss You in Their Car'

"Boys Who Kiss You In Their Car," the new song from rising artist Ber, premieres today alongside an accompanying video. The new song comes as Ber gears up to release additional music this year.

"This song was written right after I realized (ashamedly) that I may have a type," recalls Ber. "I wanted to show another side to myself with this song, and my friends Now Now were the perfect bridge into the grungier, tongue-in-cheek world that is this song. It's about the sea of a very specific type of boy I found myself swiping between on tinder and hinge while exploring the dating scene in Minneapolis, and after about 5 dates with different guys, where they all suggested we just "go for a drive" soundtracked by the first 1975 album, I had dubbed them the boys who kiss you in their car and written them this song."

Her latest release, "Superspreader," has already begun to receive praise; V Magazine proclaims, "With a soft and muted backing track, 'Superspreader' allows Ber to show off her sugary-sweet voice and vocal range, along with her stripped back, honest lyrics."

In addition, Ber's tour with breakout singer/songwriter Sigrid kicks off on Sunday, September 25 at New York's Terminal 5. The run of dates includes additional performances at Los Angeles' The Novo, DC's Lincoln Theatre, Denver's Ogden Theatre, Chicago's Park West and more. The full tour routing can be found below.

Originally hailing from Bemidji, Minnesota, Ber spent most of her early adult life residing in the U.K. before moving back home in 2021 where she lived in her uncle's basement. During this unexpected transition Ber began to create her debut EP, And I'm Still Thinking About That, remotely while collaborating with the likes of Sfven, Hazel English and Hot Dennis.

Upon its release the lead single "Meant To Be" immediately went viral and has since amassed over 50 million streams globally. Having been praised for her heartfelt songwriting and angelic vocals, Ber has garnered support from Zane Lowe as well as Travis Mills and received early support on BBC Radio 1 and Triple A Radio. Ber made her debut performance at SXSW this year as well as Wisconsin's Summerfest and played alongside Tom Odell, JP Saxe, Holly Humberstone and Maisy Peters.

Watch the new music video here: