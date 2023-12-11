Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band Announce 'Porch Stomp Tour'

The tour is commencing in Kent, Ohio on March 14, 2024.

By: Dec. 11, 2023

Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band Announce 'Porch Stomp Tour'

Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band is happy to announce the Porch Stomp Tour, commencing in Kent, Ohio on March 14, 2024. Buy tickets here

Three-time Blues Music Award nominees, The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band are "the greatest front-porch blues band in the world." They are led by Reverend Peyton, who most consider to be the premier finger picker playing today.

He has earned a reputation as both a singularly compelling performer and a persuasive evangelist for the rootsy, country blues styles that captured his imagination early in life and inspired him and his band to make pilgrimages to Clarksdale, Mississippi, to study under such blues masters as T-Model Ford, Robert Belfour, and David "Honeyboy" Edwards. Their latest record, Dance Songs For Hard Times, was produced by Grammy winner Vance Powell (Jack White, Chris Stapleton).

The album soared to #1 on the Billboard, iTunes, and Sirius XM Blues Charts and was lauded by many prestigous outlets that included Rolling Stone, Relix, Popmatters, Guitar World, American Songwriter, No Depression, Glide, Wide Open Country, Paste, and American Blues Scene and many more.

ABOUT NAT MYERS

Nat Myers is a singer, guitarist, and songwriter whose music draws on traditional acoustic blues and folk influences, even as his lyrics deal with racial and social issues of the present day. A Korean-American artist based in Kentucky, Myers came to the blues through his study of poetry, believing the seminal blues artists of the 1920s and '30s were cut from the same cloth as the epic storytellers of centuries past, and he uses his songs to spin tales of everyday life as well as the prejudice leveled against Asians.

A pair of home-recorded albums caught the attention of Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys, who signed Myers to his Easy Eye Sound label and produced 2023's Yellow Peril, a soulful, straightforward document of his music full of swagger, bravado, and superb musicianship, 

TOUR DATES

Jan 20----Key West, FL---------Key West Theatre
Jan 24----St. Petersburg, FL---Floridian Social
Jan 25----Sanford, FL-----------Tuffy's
Jan 26----Boca Raton, FL------Boca Black Box
Jan 28----Ft. Lauderdale, FL---Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise
Feb 5-----Miami, FL--------------Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts
Feb 7-----St. Augustine, FL-----Cafe 11

THE PORCH STOMP TOUR 

Mar 14----Kent, OH--------------Kent Stage*
Mar 15----Annapolis, MD-------Rams Head On Stage*
Mar 16----Leesburg, VA---------Tally Ho Theatre*
Mar 18----Durham, NC----------Motorco*
Mar 20----Richmond, VA--------Ember Music Hall*
Mar 21----Harrisburg, PA-------HMAC*
Mar 22----Morgantown, WV----123 Pleasant Street*
Mar 23----Columbus, OH-------Woodlands Tavern*
Apr 13----Clarksdale, MS-------Juke Joint Fest - Ground Zero
Apr 14----Clarksdale, MS-------Juke Joint Fest - Cat Head
Apr 17----Kansas City, MO-----Knuckleheads*
Apr 18----Des Moines, IA-------XBK Live*
Apr 19----Peoria, IL---------------Kenny's Westside*
Apr 20----Davenport, IA---------Redstone Room*
Apr 21----Kalamazoo, MI--------Bell's Brewing*

*Special guest Nat Myers

Photo by Tyler Zoller




