Reservoir Signs Multi-Platinum Rapper Young M.A To A Worldwide Publishing Deal

Reservoir announces the signing of multi-Platinum rapper Young M.A to a worldwide publishing deal. The deal includes global rights to her entire catalog of works including her triple-Platinum single "OOOUUU" and recently released Top 20 Billboard 200 debut LP, Herstory In The Making.



"As an independent artist it's important for me to continue adding the right partners to my team," said Young M.A. "I'm excited about being in business with Reservoir and joining forces with such a reputable company....ready to make BIG moves!"



Born Katorah Marrero, Young M.A stormed onto the scene with her 2016 viral single "OOOUUU," which would go on to become a triple-Platinum, Top 20 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, racking up over half a billion streams. 50 Cent jumped on an official remix of the cut, while unofficial remixes were released by the likes of Nicki Minaj, French Montana, ASAP Ferg, Jadakiss, Remy Ma, Meek Mill, Beanie Sigel, The Game, and others. "OOOUUU" also caught the attention of rapper Eminem, who included a sample of the song on "The Ringer," the lead track off his #1 Billboard album Kamikaze.



Now, Young M.A. presents Herstory In The Making, a 21 track collection of works that details the rapper's bouts with fame, mental health, sexuality, grief, and more. Young M.A stands front and center, delivering her most personal work to date. She has spent the last few years since "OOOUUU" releasing a steady stream of singles including "PettyWap," "BIG," "Car Confessions," and "Stubborn Ass," each amassing double-digit millions of streams prior to appearing on Herstory In The Making. Meanwhile, her unofficial remix of Blueface's "Thotiana" once again propelled her into virality, garnering well over 30 million YouTube views in a matter of weeks.



With over a billion streams to date, M.A has become a global brand. She appeared in several ad campaigns for major product rollouts by Google Pixel 2, Adidas, MetroPCS, FashionNova, and Beats By Dre; toured with 21 Savage, opened for Beyoncé, and sold out shows on her own worldwide tour; made Forbes' 30 Under 30 list for 2018 and even received a proclamation from New York City - all before releasing a full-length album.



"Young M.A is a game-changer," said Faith Newman, SVP of A&R and Catalog Development. "She initially grabbed my attention with her unapologetic authenticity and held it with her unparalleled rhyme skills. And this is only the beginning for her; she adds a unique voice to the Reservoir roster and we are thrilled to be her publisher."





