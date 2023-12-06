Remo Drive Embrace Loneliness In New Single 'New In Town'; Announce Headlining Tour

Remo Drive Embrace Loneliness In New Single 'New In Town'; Announce Headlining Tour

Mid-west indie band Remo Drive announce a headlining tour slated for Spring 2024, alongside the arrival of their latest single and music video “New In Town”. 

Following vocalist and guitarist Erik Paulson's move from his home state of Minnesota to Albany, NY, “New In Town” is a baroque indie rock ballad that tells a story of embracing the challenges of discovering one's place in a new city.  

“ “New in Town” is a song about the loneliness of moving to a new city, being the only stranger in a room full of old friends, and misconstruing bar names for human names,” Erik explains. “This song came to be after an especially homesick night, but really took its shape throughout the recording process. It's our quietest song yet, and one of our most adventurous productions.”  

The accompanying music video features a melodramatic karaoke style performance of the song in an empty bar full of mannequins; visually representing the distinct emotion of feeling alone in a crowded room.

Formed in Bloomington, Minnesota, Remo Drive features brothers Erik (vocals/guitar) & Stephen Paulson (bass), who found their footing in the mid-2010s with a run of pristine emo-influenced rock ‘n' roll. Their home-recorded, self-released debut LP Greatest Hits (Epitaph) arrived in 2017. Inspired by Jeff Rosenstock and PUP, it was lauded by The Needle Drop for “keeping the torch lit for emo”.  

In 2018, they issued the EP titled Pop Music and then followed up with their sophomore effort, Natural, Everyday Degradation. For this set, the lo-fi fuzz of their debut gave way to a cleaner indie rock attack on tracks such as "Shakin'" and "Separate Beds". Just one year later, Remo Drive released album number three, A Portrait of an Ugly Man (2019), which earned recognition across outlets such as Pitchfork, Under The Radar, BrooklynVegan, Paste, Consequence, UPROXX and SPIN. 

Over two years since their last headlining tour, Remo Drive are planning on hitting the road in 2024! With support from Los Angeles rock band Wilt, the US Spring run kicks off on March 8th and will traverse major cities such as Los Angeles, Nashville, NYC, Chicago and more before ending with a hometown show in Minneapolis on April 14th. 

Tickets are on sale this Friday, December 8th @ 10AM local time.  

Remo Drive Tour Dates

March 8 - Des Moines, IA - xBk 

March 10 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street 

March 18 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge 

March 20 - San Diego, CA - Sodabar 

March 21 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room 

March 22 - Fresno, CA - Strummers 

March 23 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill 

March 24 - Sacramento, CA - Harlows 

March 26 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios 

Mar-27 - Seattle, WA - Vera Project 

March 29 - Boise, ID - The Shredder 

March 30 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court 

March 31 - Denver, CO - Hi-Dive 

April 1 - Kansas City, MO - Encore 

April 2 - St. Louis, MO - Old Rock House 

April 4 - Nashville, TN - The End 

April 5 - Atlanta, GA - Purgatory 

April 6 - Carrboro, NC - Cats Cradle Backroom 

April 7 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery 

April 8 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry 

April 9 - New York, NY - Brooklyn Made 

April 10 - Boston, MA - Crystal Ballroom 

April 12 - Columbus, OH The Basement 

April 13 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean 

April 14 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line 

Photo by Shun Matsuhashi



