Red Hot Chili Peppers Unveil New Single & Brand New Studio Album

Gearing up for their latest creative chapter, Red Hot Chili Peppers reveal a new single and music video entitled "Tippa My Tongue." It heralds the arrival of the band's second album of 2022 and thirteenth full-length offering, Return of the Dream Canteen, on October 14th via Warner Records. Pre-order/Pre-save Return of the Dream Canteen HERE.

"Tippa My Tongue" finds these four musicians firing on all cylinders once again. Its slick otherworldly funk picks up the pace with a slippery bass line and raucous riff anchored to an unshakable groove. Meanwhile, clever lyrical double entendre builds towards a proclamation, "Well, I believe in love. Perfectly receiving love," as guitar curls around the vocals. Befitting of the upbeat vibe, the accompanying visual continues a tradition of larger-than-life videos for the band.

Return of the Dream Canteen will land just six months after the platinum-selling chart topper Unlimited Love. The latter emerged as the group's second #1 bow on the Billboard Top 200 and stands out as the biggest rock album of the year. Once again, they joined forces with longtime producer and creative confidant Rick Rubin for this sprawling LP.

Red Hot Chili Peppers are also set to receive the prestigious Global Icon Award and will perform live at the August 28th VMAs. It's shaping up to be the band's most prolific, poetic, and powerful season yet.

Right now, Red Hot Chili Peppers are in the midst of a massive global stadium tour, which already canvased Europe and sold out a string of dates in the U.S., including Los Angeles where they played their biggest hometown headline gig ever at Sofi Stadium.

Now, the tour continues through Chicago, Toronto, and more before wrapping up the North American leg in Arlington, TX on Sunday, September 18th at Globe Life Field. The stadium tour continues in January 2023 across New Zealand and Australia. A roll call of some of the most acclaimed, eclectic and vital artists across various genres - including HAIM, Beck, Thundercat, The Strokes, King Princess, St. Vincent and Post Malone - are joining the band on select dates.

"We went in search of ourselves as the band that we have somehow always been. Just for the fun of it we jammed and learned some old songs. Before long we started the mysterious process of building new songs. A beautiful bit of chemistry meddling that had befriended us hundreds of times along the way. Once we found that slip stream of sound and vision, we just kept mining.

With time turned into an elastic waist band of oversized underwear, we had no reason to stop writing and rocking. It felt like a dream. When all was said and done, our moody love for each other and the magic of music had gifted us with more songs than we knew what to do with.

Well we figured it out. 2 double albums released back to back. The second of which is easily as meaningful as the first or should that be reversed. 'Return of the Dream Canteen' is everything we are and ever dreamed of being. It's packed. Made with the blood of our hearts, yours truly, the Red Hot Chili Peppers."

Watch the new music video here: