Reba McEntire Moves Arena Tour To Summer 2021

Out of an abundance of caution, country icon Reba McEntire has made the decision to reschedule her upcoming arena tour, scheduled to launch in July, to Summer 2021. The newly rescheduled dates launch July 8, 2021 in Evansville, IN and wrap August 14, 2021 in Grand Rapids, MI. Previously purchased tickets will be honored for all dates. If fans are unable to attend the new dates they will receive an email explaining how to request a refund.

"I can't wait to see everybody when we know it's safe to gather again," shares Reba. "We've worked so hard on this new show and I'll be ready to go as soon as we get the green light!"

NEW DATES: Reba Live In Concert 2021 Tour

July 8 Evansville, IN Ford Center

July 9 Huntsville, AL Von Braun Center

July 10 Biloxi, MS Mississippi Coast Coliseum

July 15 Green Bay, WI Resch Center

July 16 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

July 17 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford Premier Center

July 22 Duluth, GA Infinite Energy Center

July 30 Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Event Center

Aug 6 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

Aug 7 Toledo, OH Huntington Center

Aug 12 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center

Aug 13 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena

Aug 14 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

Yesterday, Reba appeared on NBC's TODAY as well as Entertainment Tonight to promote the updated music video she recently released for her timeless song "What If." Reba felt compelled to re-release the song as an encouraging message of hope and positivity.

For a full list of tour dates, news and more, visit www.reba.com

