Reba Announces 2020 Arena Tour

Her signature charisma has lit up stages and screens across generations, and now, REBA MCENTIRE is back with a headline run of arena dates in 2020. She will bring rising singer/songwriter Caylee Hammack along across a dozen cities kicking off March 20 and culminating May 9. Tickets for Evansville, IN; Huntsville, AL; Toledo, OH; Rosemont, IL; Green Bay, WI; Biloxi, MS and Grand Rapids, MI go on sale this Friday, November 22 - visit Reba.com for details. Live Nation is the official tour promoter.

"I have always loved to entertain and to be entertained so I couldn't be more thrilled to head back out on the road and sing for the fans every night," shared Reba. "We have so many talented females creating new music and having Caylee join us will be a lot of fun!"

For the first time ever, Reba will also be offering fans the opportunity to purchase VIP experience packages including a meet & greet with the Country music icon, premium seating, access to the "Fancy" Lounge with food, drinks and a special exhibit featuring memorabilia spanning her impressive career, exclusive merchandise and more. VIP packages are available in limited quantities for each show. Full details on each package can also be found online at Reba.com.

Members of Reba's official mailing list will receive a code and link to purchase tickets via email tomorrow morning, November 19, for access to a special presale. Fans who want to join can sign up now online.

As the official credit card for the tour, Citi cardmembers will also have access to purchase presale tickets for select markets beginning Tuesday, November 19 at 10A local time through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete details, visit citientertainment.com.

REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT 2020 Tour Dates:

3/20 - Evansville, IN: Ford Center

3/21 - Huntsville, AL: Von Braun Center Arena

3/26 - Pittsburgh, PA: PPG Paints Arena

3/28 - Toledo, OH: Huntington Center *

4/24 - Rosemont, IL: Allstate Arena

4/25 - Green Bay, WI: Resch Center *

4/26 - Sioux Falls, SD: Denny Sanford Premier Center *

5/1 - Biloxi, MS: Mississippi Coast Coliseum

5/2 - Duluth, GA: Infinite Energy Center

5/7 - St. Paul, MN: Xcel Energy Center

5/8 - Peoria, IL: Peoria Civic Center

5/9 - Grand Rapids, MI: Van Andel Arena

* Support act to be announced





Related Articles View More Music Stories