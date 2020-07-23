Rare Americans Release '9 Times Out Of 10'

Vancouver-based genre-bending alternative band Rare Americans are urging and encouraging their fans to take risks and live out their wildest dreams on their newest track. The motivating "9 Times Out of 10" arrives today along side a colorful lyric video streaming on the band's YouTube channel.

"'9 Times Out of 10' is about putting yourself out there," lead singer James Priestner shares, "not just creating a bucket list or pipe dream, but actually going after your lofty goals and reaching them. Anyone can do anything they want to, but it requires putting yourself out there and taking chances. This is a rally call to our fans, that you can be who you want to be if you just believe in yourself and are willing to take risks, like a true Rare American would."

"9 Times Out of 10" follows a string of incredible singles, " Gas Mask ," Berlin " and " Hullabaloo ." These songs were accompanied by fantastic animated music videos, each representing a chapter in the band's ongoing exploration of a colorful creative universe dubbed "Crooked City" - watch the videos HERE . The aesthetically intertwined animations that have already earned more than 50 million YouTube views and gained the band more than 260,000 subscribers. The new singles follow recent releases " Brittle Bones Nicky ," " Milk Man ," " Ryan and Dave " and " Cats, Dogs and Rats ," which showcase the band's wide-ranging, genre-blurring songcraft and astonishingly imaginative visuals.

