Rapper/Producer Devin Malik Drops 'Wallflower'

Rising Los Angeles-based artist Devin Malik – the TDE-affiliated rapper and official producer known for his work with renowned GRAMMY Award-nominated artists such as Isaiah Rashad, Doechii, ScHoolboy Q, Amindi, and Ab-Soul – is back in full force today blessing us with the new single “Wallflower” available to stream now on all digital platforms via The Orchard.

Written and co-produced by Devin Malik alongside Oren Yoel (Miley Cyrus, xxTentacion, Joji), “Wallflower” marks the second official single issued from Malik and sets the tone for his forthcoming debut visual heavy multiple media project.

The genre-bending hip-hop track follows on from his 2023 debut single “LINK DUCKER”, which received praise from Billboard and Complex who named him one of August’s Best New Artists saying, “His vocal performance finds a sweet spot between deadpan nonchalance and charismatic intensity, sometimes pulling off both at the same time.

It’s a rare skill that has served contemporary acts like Baby Keem well… Despite how powerful the production is on ‘LINK DUCKER,’ it’s obvious that Malik himself is the star of the show, which is even more impressive considering that he spent so many years behind the scenes.”

About Devin Malik

A few years ago, Devin Malik faced a crucial decision: continue pursuing a computer science degree or seize the opportunity to produce full-time for one of the world's most prestigious and acclaimed record labels, TDE. He chose the latter, embarking on a multi-year creative journey that ultimately led to Malik's foundational contributions to the mesmerizing, soothing yet haunting, and hard-hitting production on Isaiah Rashad’s July 2021 album The House is Burning.

Hailing from Philadelphia and raised in Rancho Cucamonga, California, Devin Malik found inspiration in artists such as Kanye West, Pharrell Williams, Mexikodro, and Tyler, the Creator. As he grew up, he started selling beats on SoundCloud and DJing, with D.Savage becoming the first artist to purchase one of his instrumentals back in high school. Malik's burgeoning talent swiftly transformed into a full-fledged career when TDE recognized his instrumental prowess and distinctive sound. Devin Malik's production technique is artist-centric: "Everything depends on the artist I'm working with; I simply cater to their vision. I truly do listen to everything."

Devin Malik's impressive producer credits span a range of noteworthy projects. Notably, his contributions shine on Isaiah Rashad's The House is Burning, where he lent his creative genius to tracks like "True Story," "Darkseid," "All Herb," "Chad," "9-3 Freestyle," and "Group Freestyles." His collaborative prowess extends to other remarkable endeavors, such as Doechii's she / her / black bitch, where he left his mark on the track "Bitches Be."

Additionally, Malik made substantial contributions to REASON's LPs Porches and New Beginnings, with his production prowess evident in standout songs like "Extinct," "Gina! (August Aslina)," "You Betta," and "Poster Child!" Further showcasing his versatile skills, Malik's production expertise graces Amindi's Nice EP, where he played a pivotal role in crafting tracks like "Slideshow," "Nice," "Great Again," and "Haircut." Moreover, his talents found expression in Ab-Soul's HERBERT, producing memorable tracks like the title track and "Dangerookipawaa Freestyle."

Years ago, Devin Malik's introduction to Isaiah Rashad marked a pivotal moment in his transition to full-time production and sparked a long-standing, creatively dynamic partnership. Devin Malik's comprehensive involvement in The House is Burning, from inception to completion, solidifies his status as an emerging young producer and provides invaluable experiences for his future endeavors.

Stream Devin Malik’s new single “Wallflower” out now and stay tuned for much more to come this year.

PHOTO CREDIT: MARIKA BELAMARICH