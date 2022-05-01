Rapper 1NONLY Collaborates with Shady Moon in 'Stalking'

Today, Las Vegas rapper 1nonly returns with "Stalking," a spring-loaded banger featuring regular cohort shady MOON. Listen HERE. The new track showcases the young shapeshifting artist's gothic, baritone flows and penchant for memorable, viral-worthy hooks. The booming cut also has a deceptively empowering message about reclaiming your power and independence.

"Stalking" begins with dreamy acoustic guitar chords and beautiful vocals, before morphing into 1nonly's brand of bass-heavy, phonk-influenced rap. "You should've never traded me for him," he raps, before letting his ex know that he has moved on: "Stop stalking me, stop stealing tees, yeah I need my s back."

"Stalking" reunites 1nonly with shady MOON (a.k.a. Allan Jimenez). The pair previously collaborated on 2022's "all thats left," a YouTube and SoundCloud-exclusive that explores relationship dynamics in true 1NONLY singular fashion. They also teamed for 2021's "Come Thru." As rising stars in the internet's aesthetic rap scene, they have mastered the kind of easy chemistry usually reserved for veteran collaborators.

1nonly first went viral with several tracks in 2020, including the hit "Stay With Me." Last summer, the half-Korean 18-year-old put out the anthemic single "DANCE!" with Ciscaux and Wassup Rocker. At the end of 2021, he released "Zoom!" which cleverly flipped the theme song from Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift, and followed that with the booming "Liu Kang" earlier this year.

ABOUT 1NONLY: 1nonly's gothic whisper-raps are grim, yet glamorous. Every song is a blur of euphoria and violence, a mosh pit of TikTok generation rap tropes, while the 18-year-old sits at the center, dropping flexes in a deceptively casual cadence. He's at peace in the chaos. Born Nathan Fuller in 2004 in Las Vegas, NV, 1nonly first dove into alt-metal bands like Linkin Park and Breaking Benjamin, later finding hop-hop as a high schooler through skate culture and the internet. He put out his first music in 2019, recorded on a gaming headset, and immediately found an audience for his hooky, tongue-in-cheek style. As he immersed himself in recording more, he shifted from bedroom pop to rap and began honing his sample-heavy sound. Now signed to Warner Records and represented by Wax Management, 1nonly wants to take his songwriting to the next level, working with SoundCloud rappers who inspired him, like Xavier Wulf and Night Lovell, and tapping even further into the romantic darkness he's cultivated in his music. He's one of rap's true punks, making uniquely gloomy, angsty, and otherworldly songs that just might push the whole genre-multiple genres, even-forward.