Rapper 1NONLY Collaborates with Shady Moon in 'Stalking'
The Las Vegas-based artist showcases his flow with the catchy single.
Today, Las Vegas rapper 1nonly returns with "Stalking," a spring-loaded banger featuring regular cohort shady MOON. Listen HERE. The new track showcases the young shapeshifting artist's gothic, baritone flows and penchant for memorable, viral-worthy hooks. The booming cut also has a deceptively empowering message about reclaiming your power and independence.
"Stalking" begins with dreamy acoustic guitar chords and beautiful vocals, before morphing into 1nonly's brand of bass-heavy, phonk-influenced rap. "You should've never traded me for him," he raps, before letting his ex know that he has moved on: "Stop stalking me, stop stealing tees, yeah I need my s back."
"Stalking" reunites 1nonly with shady MOON (a.k.a. Allan Jimenez). The pair previously collaborated on 2022's "all thats left," a YouTube and SoundCloud-exclusive that explores relationship dynamics in true 1NONLY singular fashion. They also teamed for 2021's "Come Thru." As rising stars in the internet's aesthetic rap scene, they have mastered the kind of easy chemistry usually reserved for veteran collaborators.
1nonly first went viral with several tracks in 2020, including the hit "Stay With Me." Last summer, the half-Korean 18-year-old put out the anthemic single "DANCE!" with Ciscaux and Wassup Rocker. At the end of 2021, he released "Zoom!" which cleverly flipped the theme song from Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift, and followed that with the booming "Liu Kang" earlier this year.
