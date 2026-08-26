Raffi to Release New Album LOVE IS EVERYWHERE via Craft Recordings

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

As Raffi celebrates his 50th anniversary as one of the world's most beloved children's musicians, the artist, author, and advocate has announced Love Is Everywhere, an uplifting new collection shaped by themes of love, hope, and connection. This is Raffi's 21st studio album and features 13 songs that inspire imagination, learning, and fun, including 'No One Like You,' 'To the Moon and Back,' and 'Wakey Wakey,' with contributions from the JUNO Award-winning folk/country trio Good Lovelies. 'No One Like You' is now available on all streaming platforms. Love Is Everywhere arrives October 23 via Craft Recordings in standard and hi-res digital formats, as well as on CD, and is available to pre-order/pre-save today.

Produced by Raffi and recorded by the artist's longtime collaborator Ken Burke, Love Is Everywhere offers a hopeful response to a world that can often feel uncertain, inviting young listeners to feel, move, and sing along with its musically diverse songs. 'No One Like You' celebrates each person's uniqueness, 'Wakey Wakey' brings playful energy to mornings and post-nap moments, and 'To the Moon and Back' inspires wonder at planet Earth and the universe. Meanwhile, 'ABC Democracy,' released as an early single last October, encourages active engagement with civic duty.

As a special bonus, Raffi has also included the original version of his 1976 classic, 'I Wonder If I'm Growing,' in honor of the 50th anniversary of his bestselling debut, Singable Songs for the Very Young. Young fans will also be able to enjoy a picture book of the song, illustrated by Jon Klassen and arriving October 24. The book will be available at bookstores worldwide and through Raffi's official webstore, where it can be purchased together with either album.

Along with Raffi's instantly recognizable vocals and guitar, the songs on Love Is Everywhere are bolstered by rich instrumentation—including violin, cello, clarinet, piano, and ukulele, among others. The album also reunites Raffi with Toronto-based trio Good Lovelies (Caroline Brooks, Kerri Ough, and Sue Passmore) on several tracks. Known for their vibrant harmonies and dynamic blend of folk, country, and pop, the group first joined Raffi on his JUNO-winning album Penny Penguin (2024).

Discussing Love Is Everywhere, Raffi says, 'As I mark the 50th anniversary of my Singable Songs album, this Love Is Everywhere album feels like it has an energy all its own. I'm so happy that the award-winning 'Beluga grads' trio, Good Lovelies, are now a vibrant part of my recordings and concerts. Their voices enliven my new songs beautifully.'

Long hailed as the world's bestselling and most influential children's entertainer, Raffi has delighted generations of fans ('Baby Beluga grads') with beloved titles like Singable Songs for the Very Young (1976), Baby Beluga (1980), Bananaphone (1994), and Owl Singalong (2016). A global troubadour—with almost 20 million album sales and nearly 1 billion streams—Raffi has earned multiple JUNO Awards and GRAMMY nominations, among other recognitions, during his five-decade-long career. The decorated Canadian musician, author, and advocate holds five honorary degrees and is a recipient of the Order of Canada—the country's highest civilian honor.

Album Details

Title: Love Is Everywhere

Release date: October 23, 2026

For all ages

Label: Troubadour Music, Inc. under exclusive license to Craft Recordings

SRP: $13.98

Run time: 32 minutes

Tracklist

Love Is Everywhere*

No One Like You

Molly Maple*

Wakey Wakey*

Saying I Love You

The Power of Love*

We Can Sing

One Sock Two

Rainy Day Fun

Over In the Meadow

I Wonder If I'm Growing

ABC Democracy*

To the Moon and Back*

*Featuring Good Lovelies

About Raffi

Arguably the most influential and successful children's entertainer of the last 50 years, Raffi has delighted successive generations of kids (and their parents) with his playful, exuberant personality and his irresistibly infectious songs. The Canadian artist has released albums including such beloved titles as Singable Songs for the Very Young (1976), Baby Beluga (1980), Bananaphone (1994), and, most recently, Penny Penguin (2024). Collectively, he has sold almost 20 million albums, while his music has seen nearly one billion streams across all platforms.

Beyond the studio, Raffi is an award-winning author, who has written more than a dozen books for children and three for adults. He has also emerged as a respected advocate on behalf of children, lending his voice, insight, and experience to a number of crucial issues through the Raffi Foundation for Child Honouring, a unifying vision with the child at its heart by which societies can re-order their priorities to restore the planet and build community.

Praised by The Washington Post as 'the most popular children's singer in the English-speaking world,' Raffi is a recipient of the Order of Canada—the country's highest civilian honor. A multiple GRAMMY nominee and JUNO winner, Raffi has also been recognized with a United Nations Environmental Achievement Award and the Fred Rogers Integrity Award, among countless honors over the decades.

About Craft Recordings

Craft Recordings is home to one of the largest and most essential collections of master recordings and compositions in the world. Its storied repertoire includes landmark releases from icons such as Joan Baez, John Coltrane, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Celia Cruz, Miles Davis, Isaac Hayes, John Lee Hooker, Little Richard, R.E.M., and Joan Sebastian. Plus, the catalog recordings of celebrated contemporary acts including A Day to Remember, Alison Krauss, Daddy Yankee, Evanescence, Nine Inch Nails, Taking Back Sunday and Violent Femmes, to name just a few. Renowned imprints with catalogs issued under the Craft banner include Fania, Fantasy, Fearless, Musart, Nitro, Panart, Prestige, Riverside, Rounder, Specialty, Stax, Vanguard, Varèse Sarabande, Vee-Jay and Victory, among many others. Craft creates thoughtfully curated packages, with a meticulous devotion to quality and a commitment to preservation—ensuring that these recordings endure for new generations to discover. Craft is also home to the Billie Holiday and Tammy Wynette estates which preserve and protect their respective names, likeness and music through day-to-day legacy management of these cultural trailblazers.

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...