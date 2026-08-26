RUBY & SASHA to Release New Single RED LIGHT

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Rising duo Ruby & Sasha are turning heartbreak into a warning sign on their new single, 'Red Light,' arriving everywhere Tuesday, August 25th. Equal parts biting, vulnerable, and self-assured, the country-folk ballad captures the moment when disappointment finally becomes clarity and walking away starts to feel a whole lot better than sticking around.

Built around the universal experience of realizing someone simply does not measure up, 'Red Light' is a song about leaving before a bad situation has the chance to become worse. Rather than mourning a relationship that failed to live up to its promise, Ruby & Sasha flip the script, delivering a scathing review of a man who cannot seem to meet even the lowest expectations.

At its core, 'Red Light' is about recognizing the warning signs and choosing yourself.

With its country-folk foundation, the track balances the intimacy of a breakup ballad with a sly sense of humor and a well-earned edge. Acoustic and electric guitars create the backbone of the arrangement, while pedal steel, harmonica, Wurlitzer, bass, and drums give the song a warm, lived-in sound that complements its pointed storytelling. The result feels both classic and contemporary, allowing the song's attitude to cut through without sacrificing its emotional weight.

There is a particular kind of freedom that comes from realizing you do not have to wait for someone to hurt you again before deciding you have had enough. 'Red Light' lives in that moment. It is not about begging someone to change or wondering where things went wrong. It is about seeing the situation clearly, understanding your worth, and getting out while you still have the chance.

The song was produced, recorded, and mixed by Daniel Markus, who also contributes acoustic and electric guitar. Natalia Catalan performs bass, with Sam Schuman on drums, Quinn Devlin on harmonica and Wurlitzer, and Sam Roller on pedal steel. Mastering was handled by Elaine Rasnake.

With 'Red Light,' Ruby & Sasha transform romantic disappointment into something sharper and far more satisfying: a reminder that sometimes the strongest ending is the one you choose for yourself.

'Red Light' by Ruby & Sasha will be available on all major streaming platforms Tuesday, August 25th.

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