ROYEL OTIS Announce Debut Album 'PRATTS & PAIN' & Share New Single 'Fried Rice'

PRATTS & PAIN will be released on February 9th.

By: Oct. 05, 2023

Freshly minted with a nomination for Australia's top music prize, the ARIA, Sydney's indie kings, Royel Otis, announce their debut album titled, PRATTS & PAIN which will be released on February 9th. Additionally, the duo share their latest single & music video, “Fried Rice” available to listen now via OURNESS.

Produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Dan Carey (Wet Leg), PRATTS & PAIN is the first jewel in the crown for Otis Pavlovic and Royel Maddell. An album named after the South London pub that sits around the corner from Carey's famed home studio, the duo often finished lyrics and made sonic directions over a pint on a Pratts & Payne bar stool.

Their resulting efforts swing between melodic, pop-inspired indie and woozy psych that never stays to one lane. Handbraking towards psychedelic weirdness and dissonant noise, Royel Otis have no issue keeping all who listen on their toes. After the release of three EPs that took the band on a fast-track ride to global notoriety, PRATTS & PAIN unites the record for their next chapter, adventures abound with no limits. 

Today's single is the second to feature on PRATTS & PAIN following the year's earlier release “Adored.” Meanwhile the band continue to make serious waves in the US Alternative radio charts with “Sofa King” officially making its way into the Top 40. 

Thoughtful craftsmanship with a tongue-in-cheek twist, “Fried Rice” is a signature Royel Otis dish served piping hot. As rattled guitars jangle to a driving rhythm, the drawl of Otis enters to soothing effect, ready for a long summer's drive singalong.  

Royel Otis says on “Fried Rice”: “Being into someone at the wrong party. They want everyone there but you, so you turn on the charm you think you found at the bottom of a bottle. You succeed in your head but that's just not the case on reflection. Moral of the story is make sure you know the type of party you're getting yourself into. Keep your eyes wide shut.”

Most recently, Royel Otis were nominated as Breakthrough Artist for the 2023 ARIA Awards. The recognition follows a sold-out multiple-date national tour, a debut performance at Splendour in the Grass, and a rapturous sold out UK and European tour, including performances at Leeds and Reading Festival, Electric Picnic, Pukkelpop, End of the Road and more, all achieved in the first half of 2023 - and in support of their third EP, Sofa Kings.

From cleaning up ‘Ones to Watch' lists by the likes of Matt Wilkinson at Apple Music 1, NME, and the Daily Telegraph, to earning Spotify's RADAR Artist recognition, and being featured in Vogue and GQ, Royel Otis only continue their ascending trajectory. 

Sofa King's singles “Kool Aid”, “Sofa King”, “Going Kokomo” and “I Wanna Dance With You” were quick to receive international and local press adoration from Paper Mag, Purple Sneakers, NME, consistent airplay from BBC Radio 1, Apple Music 1 and the status of Triple J's #1 Most Played track. 

Photo Credit: Georges Antoni



