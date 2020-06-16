RMR Shares 'Rascal' Remix Feat. Young Thug

Hot on the heels of the release of his debut EP, DRUG DEALING IS A LOST ART [CMNTY CULTURE / Warner Records], emerging phenomenon RMR unveils a brand new remix with Young Thug for "RASCAL," RMR's gorgeous rendition of Rascal Flatts' "Bless The Broken Road."

Listen below!

The new version of the song, which originally made waves on impact, arrives during the wake of civil unrest across the United States and the subject matter resonates louder than ever with Young Thug contributing one of his most thought-provoking verses in recent memory. Listen to the new version of "RASCAL," produced by Do Betters, and get DRUG DEALING IS A LOST ART now.

At the end of February, an otherwise unknown artist named RMR (pronounced "Rumor") burst onto the scene, fully masked, with a video for his song "RASCAL," taking the internet by storm in a zeitgeist moment. RMR's "RASCAL," a stirring rework of Rascal Flatts' "Bless the Broken Road," made waves on impact, leading to a fever pitch of curiosity around the masked artist. A rare, magnificent display of interpolation, vocal prowess and profound R&B-balladry, RMR's "RASCAL" garnered press coverage from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, The FADER, NME, Los Angeles Times and more.

