RIPE to Bring PLAY THE GAME Tour to Boulder Theater

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Ripe will bring the PLAY THE GAME Fall Tour 2026 to Boulder Theater on Saturday, December 12, 2026. Doors open at 7:00 pm with the show following at 8:00 pm.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 28 at 8am MT here. General admission tickets, with limited seating available, and VIP tickets will be offered. The show is all ages (under 16 with an adult).

Ripe remembers sweating to hell in a basement underneath a Subway sandwich shop, building their very first songs in a concrete cube that smelled like fresh bread. They remember selling their first tickets by hand outside the coffee shop that their friends worked at, holding court like twenty-something impresarios trying to move like 50 tickets to a bar that was willing to let you keep the ticket sales if they kept the bar.

In a world where artists constantly feel the loving pressure to 'tell their story,' where so many of their friends that have found success as artists have done it alone, Ripe is using their bio to tell audiences that at the center of everything is collaboration and community, a friendship that has become a bond as strong as family, a constantly spinning object that cannot be properly captured by any single still photograph.

This moment catches the band in a moment of intense joyous swelling energy, working in dream studios, in a city they spent years trying to take a proper chance on, with a producer that had made albums they loved in their formative years, alongside the closest musical relations they've formed. The band describes the music as a love letter to complicated nostalgia, to relentless empowering change, to realizing that making dreams come true, just like a crisis, only fully makes sense when it is shared.

Joy in the Wild Unknown let the band tell audiences who they were. Bright Blues had them ripped apart so they could start again. Play The Game is the band swinging for the fences, all in at the table, risking everything for a shot at feeling connected to their audience.

Event Details

Saturday, December 12, 2026

Boulder Theater

Doors: 7:00 pm | Show: 8:00 pm

General Admission Tickets (limited seating available) | VIP

All Ages (under 16 with an adult)

Tickets available at Boulder Theater Box Office, by phone at (303)-786-7030 or online at bouldertheater.com.

The Lounge at the Boulder Theater is now serving pizza. Located directly next door to the Boulder Theater, The Lounge opens one hour prior to doors on event nights.

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