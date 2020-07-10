QUEER EYE Cast Teams Up with VINCINT for New Music Video

Acclaimed singer-songwriter VINCINT has teamed up with the cast of Netflix's Emmy Award-winning series, Queer Eye, to unveil the music video for "Be Me." Directed by Jake Wilson (Cher, Lizzo, Jonas Brothers) and filmed by VINCINT and the Fab Five using their iPhone cameras during quarantine, "Be Me" is out today on VINCINT's official YouTube channel.

Watch the video below!

"It's a celebration of the self!" says VINCINT. "A moment to believe that you can be more than what you thought you ever could. This video is a burst of light in a time where light is so needed. Working with The Fab 5 is a dream! I'm so grateful they all agreed to be a part of it and took the time to film their parts! They're all little pop stars."

"Filming at home was actually a lot of fun," VINCINT continues. "It was the first time in quarantine where I really got to be creative, and thank god for my best friends (who I had been staying with) for being able and willing to shoot the video with me and take the instructions so well! Working with Jake is always amazing because he can read my mind and know the exact angles and shots I will love! This time was a little different because he had to direct the entire video over FaceTime, haha, but he was phenomenal. With all of us working together, I think it turned out beautifully!"

"Be Me" premiered in the official trailer to Queer Eye's Season 5 - which is set in VINCINT's hometown of Philadelphia, PA - after VINCINT, Netflix and the Fab Five hinted at its release through a string of cryptic social media posts. Co-written by VINCINT with Fly By Midnight's Slavo and Justin Bryte expressly for the newest season, "Be Me" is available now at all DSPs and streaming services.

