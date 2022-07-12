Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
QUEEN KWONG Releases New Album 'Couples Only'

QUEEN KWONG Releases New Album 'Couples Only'

The album features 11 new songs.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 12, 2022  

QUEEN KWONG, aka Carré Kwong Callaway, has released her new album Couples Only. Available today via Sonic Ritual, the record includes the recent singles "On The Run" (featuring Roger O'Donnell of The Cure), "I Know Who You Are," and "Without You, Whatever."

The product of a tumultuous few years for Carré, in which she was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis and told she may only have a decade left to live before going through a divorce, Couples Only is an outpouring of pure feeling and visceral thought. It captures every emotion that comes with both the grieving and recovery process, arriving a testament to the endurance of the human spirit.

Whilst unashamedly focussed on the darkest period of Carré's life, it doesn't wallow. It can be accusatory and violent, but there's no time wasted on self-pity. "It's not a fun record," Carré admits, "but, at times, it's a funny one."

It's the maelstrom of those raw feelings recorded in real-time that serve as the common denominator on a record that spans multiple musical genres, refusing to settle for just one style. As with every Queen Kwong album, Couples Only was entirely improvised and recorded on the spot-nothing was pre-written lyrically or musically.

For three weeks, Carré and longtime producer Joe Cardamone (The Icarus Line/Dark Mark vs Skeleton Joe) crafted about one song a day, which would eventually be whittled down to the final 11 songs.

The resulting album assembles a notable cadre of contributing musician friends including previously mentioned Roger O'Donnell (keyboards), Swans' Kristof Hahn (lap steel) and Blood Red Shoes' Laura-Mary Carter (backing vocals) who appear on assorted tracks on the LP - it's Carré setting the record straight, and this time around she's taking no prisoners.

Queen Kwong has been making music since 2005 when she was discovered by Trent Reznor who invited her to open Nine Inch Nails' With Teeth tour (2005), and again in 2009 and 2018. She has released two albums (Get a Witness in 2015 and Love Me to Death in 2018) and two EPs (2013's Bad Lieutenant and 2019's Oh Well).

Needless to say, Couples Only is Carré setting the record straight, and across these 11 songs, she takes no prisoners. It is out today via Sonic Ritual.

Listen to the new album here:

QUEEN KWONG Releases New Album 'Couples Only'
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

MacGyver Contest

Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Outdoor Film Festival Launches on July 6
July 5, 2022

The Outdoor Film Festival consists of a series of interactive workshops and film screenings set in open spaces and nature in East Harlem. With each day given a thematic focal point, the festival is centered around intergenerational healing as it relates to Black and BIPOC communities living in Harlem and across New York City.
Asian Film Festival of Dallas (AFFD) Announces Film Lineup for 21st Edition
July 5, 2022

The Asian Film Festival of Dallas (AFFD) announced the film lineup for this year’s 21st edition of the film festival. AFFD’s Opening Night selection is Wenxiong Xing’s Too Cool to Kill, the Closing Night selection is Roshan Sethi’s 7 Days, Spotlight screenings include Park Hoon-Jung’s The Witch 2: The Other One, and Shô Miyake’s Small, Slow but Steady.
Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean & DJ Lux to Debut New AJ Single 'SMOKE'
July 5, 2022

Backstreet Boy, AJ Mclean and WEG’s newest artist and Billboard Record Charter DJ Lux will be debuting AJ’s new single ‘SMOKE’. The two are the founders of the music collaboration ATCK, All The Cool Kids, and are releasing their newest records featuring impressive artists on a global scale. Get VIP tickets now!
Raphael Saadiq Tapped as Marvel's MOON GIRL & DEVIL DINOSAUR Executive Music Producer
July 5, 2022

Three-time GRAMMY Award® winner Raphael Saadiq has been named executive music producer for 'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,' the highly anticipated animated series following 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl) and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, as they protect New York City's Lower East Side from danger.
Supernatural Thriller THE SUMMONED to Be Released on VOD Thursday
July 5, 2022

Directed by Meir with a script by Jewish-Ukrainian writer Yuri Baranovsky, THE SUMMONED's powerful cast features J. Quinton Johnson (Hamilton on Broadway, AMC's The Son), Emma Fitzpatrick (THE SOCIAL NETWORK), Salvador Chacon (FX's Mayans M.C.), Angela Gulner (Netflix's GLOW), and Freddy Douglas (Hallmark's The Odyssey).