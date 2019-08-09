Q Money Share New Single and Video

With his verbal skills, dancing, and hilarious sense of humor, Q Money initially got his hometown of Cleveland talking in 2016, but the whole game took notice shortly after. Cementing himself as a social media force, his riotous skits, viral videos and consistent content amassed a faithful audience. Leveraging that foundation, he seamlessly pivoted towards what he aimed to do all along: music. His breakout hit "Work" quickly eclipsed over 9 million YouTube views and 2.9 million-plus Spotify streams, paving the way for the fan favorite mixtape, Neva Had s. The latter flaunted "Whole Ticket" [feat. YFN Lucci], "Regrets" [feat. Moneybagg Yo] and "Knot" [feat. Money Man], to name a few. 2018 saw him land a high-profile deal with Think It's A Game Records and Warner Records.

He made a major leap towards stardom with his major label debut mixtape Ain't s Funny as the lead single "Neat" cracked 11 million Spotify streams and 8.8 million views in a month as "Better Than Me" leapt past 1 million Spotify streams. By 2019, he ignited a staggering 32 million YouTube/VEVO views and 100 million-plus global streams, while earning the praise of tastemakers such as Pitchfork who predicted, "Q Money is a character and his over-the-top personality could shoot him into stardom."

