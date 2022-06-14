Pure Noise Records & Pabst Blue Ribbon Announce 'Dead Formats Vol. 1'

Pure Noise Records and Pabst Blue Ribbon have teamed up to present 'Dead Formats Volume 1', a 15-track compilation featuring the Pure Noise Records roster sharing their takes on the celebrated punk/emo/ska songs that helped shape the scene in the 90's and 2000's.

Today, two more tracks from the compilation are available for streaming now. Fans can listen to Hawthorne Heights cover "Inside Out" by Eve 6 and Seaway's version of Descendents classic "I'm The One."

"First of all, we've always considered ourselves the Eve 6 of Emo," says J.T. Woodruff of Hawthorne Heights. "They were always too pop for grunge and too grunge for pop. We have always been too poppy to be heavy and too heavy to be poppy. Back in the early 2000s, I was way more punk than I am now, and I still sang this song every time it was on the radio. Also, Max is funny on twitter. He changed the twitter handle to Eve Cigs and sucked me back into the blender for life."

"We learned about so many of our favorite bands from comps like 'Punk O'Rama' and '....Dragging the Lake' so it is amazing to be a part of something like that for the next generation," says Seaway on their contribution to the compilation.

"We are honored to be a part of the first Dead Formats comp, huge thanks to Pure Noise and PBR for considering us. Descendents are an untouchable band in our eyes, so we didn't really want to remake "I'm The One" as we were sure it would pale in comparison. Instead we decided to put a more Seaway spin on it, so that fans wouldn't have to compare our version to the original, but hopefully be able to appreciate both."

"Brain Stew/Jaded" by Four Year Strong and "Fell In Love With A Girl" by LURK, which are also found on the compilation were released last month and can be streamed now.

'Dead Formats Volume 1' is now available pre-order on vinyl as well as a limited edition merch collaboration between Pure Noise Records and Pabst Blue Ribbon here.

