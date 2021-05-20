Pronoun Release New Single 'I'm Right Back In It'

PRONOUN, the indie/bedroom/pop project of Alyse Vellturo, has shared her next single "I'M RIGHT BACK IN IT" ahead of her upcoming EP OMG I MADE IT. Up-beat, and fully anxiety ridden, the track soundtracks one of those full-force Brooklyn nights; starry-eyed guitars and a room-spinning chorus goading you to give yourself up to the moment. Fans can stream "I'M RIGHT BACK IN IT" at this link: https://lnk.to/irbii

"'I'M RIGHT BACK IN IT' is tough internal talk in an attempt to call myself out in a semi-loving way," says Vellturo. "It's an effort to talk myself down from an anxiety / self-depreciation episode, but when the chorus enters it's the counterpoint of this voice of reason that's like, "ha, no, i'm not having this right now, existing in itself is driving me crazy, let me spiral". Much like I WANNA DIE BUT I CAN'T (CUZ I GOTTA KEEP LIVING) it continues the theme of conversing with myself, looking in the mirror, and dissecting what's honestly going on internally that's making me so unhappy. It shows the two different sides of me, one's logistical and reasonable, the other is sticking its tongue out."

Vellturo recently announced her first collection of songs since 2019 entitled, 'OMG I MADE IT', out June 11 through Wax Bodega. Vellturo describes 'OMG I MADE IT' as a replacement for catching up with someone over the past year; opening with the explosive ambulance siren in SOUNDS THE ALARMS!!!1! to the exhale of an outro on WASTING TIME. "It's as if I bumped into an old friend who asked how I have been and I just started vomiting for 18 minutes and 9 seconds."

Fans can pre-order the EP and stream the previously released lead single "I WANNA DIE BUT I CAN'T (CUZ I GOTTA KEEP LIVING)" at this link: http://lnk.to/iwdbic. The song is currently featured on some of Spotify's top playlists like The New Alt, Indie Pop, Feel Good Indie Rock and more. The song was also chosen as 'Song of the Day' with KEXP and PRONOUN was featured as "Artist You Need To Know' on Allison Hagendorf's Rock This podcast on Spotify.

Photo Credit: Michael Wojcik