Priya Ragu Shares New Single 'Kamali'

amil-Swiss vocalist, songwriter and producer Priya Ragu will share her debut mixtape damnshestamil on September 3 via Warner Records - pre-save HERE. "This is the most pure and sacred work that I have ever put out into the world. I've carried it within me for a very long time until I found a way to translate it into these songs. I can't wait for everyone to hear it," says Priya. Her new single "Kamali," which was premiered by BBC Radio 1's Annie Mac, is out now with an accompanying video - listen HERE and watch below.

"Kamali" is inspired by a short film of the same name by director Sasha Rainbow, who also directed the music video. It explores the story of Suganthi, a single mother living in a small village in India raising her daughter, Kamali.

"In so many ways I could relate to this little girl," says Priya. "Growing up, we look at the world with curiosity and envision infinite possibilities without any limitation. For a lot of us, these possibilities and dreams get blurry by the way the roles of men and women are dealt out. It is culturally rooted in ancient traditions where we are only good enough to become wives and mothers. This still exists! I want to speak to all the Kamalis in the world to think bigger than that, to look further than that."

The track follows the singles "Forgot About," "Chicken Lemon Rice" and Priya's label debut "Good Love 2.0" along with remixes of the track by Swedish electronic music group Little Dragon, Joe Goddard of Grammy and Mercury Prize-nominated synth-pop group Hot Chip and iconic DJ Honey Dijon.

Priya's first major collaboration is also imminent. She features on "Goodbye My Love," a song on Jungle's forthcoming third album Loving In Stereo, out August 13. The album represents the first time the iconic UK production duo have worked with guest vocalists, with Priya being one of just two featured artists who have contributed to the record.

Priya Ragu was born and raised in Switzerland after her parents escaped from the Sri Lankan civil war in the early '80s. Although now incredibly proud and supportive of her career, Priya's parents initially didn't want her to listen to Western pop and were keen for her to get married as she reached adulthood. She made her musical ambitions covert, sneaking out to jam sessions and open mic nights, before decided to fully pursue them by moving to America with the help of her friend, the rapper Oddisee. Working remotely with her brother Japhna Gold, the pair created a number of tracks which would provide the launchpad for where she is today.

Photo Credit: Reuben Bastienne-Lewis