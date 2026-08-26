Prisma Deer and Vishap to Release IT'S JAZZ With Hotmood Remix

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Costa Rican artists and label heads Prisma Deer and Vishap join forces on 'It's Jazz.' True to its title, the track pays homage to the genre by pairing classic saxophone and piano samples with a contemporary house groove by adding a thick Moog bassline and a vibraphone solo. Vishap enriches the tribute with a spoken-word vocal delivery. On remix duties, Mexican producer Hotmood turns the original on its head—rearranging the vibraphone, adding custom percussion, and layering new textures to dial up the energy.

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