Position Music To Host #StaySafe Livestream on April 3

Independent record label and publisher Position Music is showcasing two of their premiere artists on Instagram Live on Friday, April 3. Sam Getz, lead singer of the platinum-selling alternative band Welshly Arms, will kick things off at Noon PT. Performing in his Cleveland studio, Getz will play an intimate set of both new and unreleased Welshly Arms songs and classic fan favorites using just his powerful voice and an acoustic guitar. Getz will be live-streaming via the @WelshlyArms Instagram account.

Bobby Saint, a Barbados-born musician and songwriter now based in Los Angeles, will go live on his Instagram around 1:00pm PT from his home studio in Southern California. Saint, a newer addition to the growing Position Music artist roster, will perform stripped-down versions of his catalogue, which combines a unique style of electro soul, funk, and indie pop.

Position Music will be "going live" with both artists on Friday on Instagram. To watch the live-stream, simply log on to the Instagram mobile app at Noon PT, search "Position Music," and click @PositionMusic's avatar to watch. The footage will later be archived and uploaded to social media sites such as YouTube so music fans who missed the livestream are still able to watch the performances on-demand. Position Music's online event will safely bring the healing power of live music to people quarantined inside their homes as humanity collectively endures staying isolated in efforts to slow down the spread of the virus pandemic.





Related Articles View More Music Stories