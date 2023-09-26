Position Music Signs UK Producer/Songwriter Joe Kearns To Worldwide Publishing Deal

Joe Kearns, a BRIT-nominated producer and songwriter, has signed a worldwide publishing deal with Position Music, President and CEO Tyler Bacon announced today.

Based in West London, Kearns has worked on multi-platinum records throughout his young and promising career. Most notably, Kearns executive produced Ellie Goulding's Brightest Blue album, with co-writing credits on Goulding’s standout songs “Sixteen”, “Love I'm Given”, and “Slow Grenade”—the album is now certified RIAA-Gold in the United States, and became Goulding's third number-one album in the United Kingdom when it debuted. Kearns also has cuts with Lukas Graham, Henry Moodie, Zara Larsson, IVE, Seeb, and MONSTA X among others.

“I've known and worked with Sam [Sklar] for a few years so when the opportunity came up to work with her again, we immediately started conversations. Having then met Tyler [Bacon], Mark [Chipello] and the rest of the wider team, I knew Position were a perfect fit for me. I have already been so impressed by their collaborative approach across the whole company and their general outlook on music and creativity. I'm very excited to get to work and make lots of records together.” says Kearns.

Kearns joins a Position Music roster that is now home to artists, songwriters, and producers such as Judah & the Lion, Kyle Dion, Welshly Arms, Ryan Oakes, Kid Bloom, Layto, ¿Téo?, Jack LaFrantz, Fantastic Negrito, TeaMarrr, Yonatan Watts, Dru “Falconry” DeCaro, No Love For The Middle Child, Kyle Reynolds, Krupa, Kanner, and more. Kearns will continue to record and produce in Europe, while also making regular trips to the Position Music studios in Los Angeles for sessions as well.

“I’ve been lucky enough to know Joe for over five years now. He’s a seasoned creative, with the unique ability to craft Top 40 caliber songs while always staying true to the vision of the artist. That in part with his determination, focus and unwavering hunger will ensure that Joe continues to win,” says Sklar.

Kearns is currently managed by George Baker of UK-Based North Pole Management (TMS, Phil Cook, LACONIC, Sakima, and more).

“Position Music is an incredibly impressive company with an ever-growing front line publishing outfit that rivals the major players in the publishing game. As Joe is going strength to strength in his career, becoming increasingly more successful internationally, it feels like a perfect match and the best next step for him.

Tyler, Mark and the team at position very much have the same attitude and level of ambition as we do at North Pole Management and we are looking forward to working together over the coming years.” says Baker.

Photo Credit: Delia Bush