Portugal's Hause Plants Announce 'Field Trip To Coney Island' EP

The EP is coming out via LA indie label Spirit Goth on June 23rd.

Apr. 13, 2023  

Portugal's Hause Plants are announcing their new EP, Field Trip To Coney Island, coming out via LA indie label Spirit Goth on June 23rd.

The first single, "I Think I Might", is the band's late night anthem, drawing from their love of LCD Soundsystem, The Strokes and the frenetic energy of a late night out in Brooklyn with their own brand of jangle-y synths.

The Lisbon-based quartet, made up of childhood friends Guilherme Correia, Dani Royo, Janny Silva and João Simões spent 6-months living in New York in 2022, playing as many shows as possible in their short stint while releasing their last EP, Sleeping With Weird People.

Hause Plants have been nominated for the Music Moves Europe Award for the best new bands in Europe, toured with Ducks Ltd. and Kate Davis and have landed prestigious European festival spots at Eurosonic and Focus Wales, among others.

Speaking to the single lead singer Guilherme Correia says; "I've always loved big indie anthems made for dance floors and karaoke parties. The ones you can sing along to every word and every melody. If you're out with your friends and "All My Friends" or "Mr. Brightside" starts playing, you just know it's gonna be a good night. These catchy songs feel like a drug to me, and they encapsulate so many memories.

"I Think I Might" is our attempt to do that, while talking about friendship and being there for your friends during the most important moments and all the big events of their lives."

Hause Plants' third EP features five jangle-pop and indie rock songs that make up Guilherme Correia's most mature, complex, and meticulous work to date. While experimenting with new sounds, old synthesizers and unorthodox production techniques, Correia's primary goal was to make a guitar-driven pop record that people could dance to.

Filled with intimate lyrics, explosive choruses and gleeful guitars reimagined into surprising song structures and blissful experimentation, 'Field Trip To Coney Island EP' is just that: 25 minutes of music to keep you happy and make you call your friends.



