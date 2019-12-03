Podcast Exclusive: The Theatre Podcast with Alan Seales: Desi Oakley

Whether on the stage performing on the great white way or touring as a solo recording artist, she likes to do it all.

Desi Oakley made her Broadway debut in Wicked in 2012, before going on to shows such as the Annie revival (also in 2012), the First National Tour of the revival of Evita!, Les Mis, and even starred as Jenna in the national tour of Waitress. She's appear on TV in Gotham, and even has a couple albums of her own as a recording artist out there in the world. She could most recently be seen as Roxie Hart in Chicago.

In this episode, we dive deep into some amazing stories, including:

Why she started developing on-stage anxiety while leading the first national tour of Waitress

Her mantra to maintaining mental health (that we discovered during the episode) called MEPCY

Being incredibly self-aware and not caring what people think while still seeking validation

Terrifying stories of learning piano

She even officiated Kyrstina Alabado's wedding!

What is The Theatre Podcast?

A weekly release of intimate, personal conversations with theatre's biggest talents showcasing what makes them human. Featuring stars of the stage and the producers, stage managers, directors, press and marketing agents, theatre owners and other creatives of this industry. Hosted by Alan Seales. Music by Jukebox the Ghost.

